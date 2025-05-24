The Florida Panthers will try to add to their dominant series lead when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Saturday. Sam Bennet tallied three points and Sergei Bobrovsky pitched a shutout as the Panthers won Game 2 by a final tally of 5-0, taking both games on the Hurricanes' home ice. Puck drop for Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. is at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a -153 favorite on the money line (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Hurricanes odds, while Carolina is a +128 underdog (risk $100 to win $128). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Panthers are -1.5 (+173) on the puck line. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 3 picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are three player props for Panthers vs. Hurricanes on Saturday:

Sam Bennett 1+ points (-140)

Carter Verhaeghe over 2.5 shots on goal (-105)

Sebastian Aho over 2.5 shots on goal (+105)

The veteran center has registered four points (three goals, one assist) over the first two games of this series, and he is now tied with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen for most goals in the 2025 NHL playoffs at nine. Bennett also scored two goals against the Hurricanes during the regular season, so he should look to continue that success as the series shift's to the Panthers' home barn.

Bennett to tally one or more points is listed at -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Carter Verhaeghe over 2.5 shots on goal (-105)

The Panthers forward has only been held without a shot on goal in one game during the playoffs. He has registered five points (one goal, four assists) on three SOG in Games 1 and 2 in Carolina. He has been especially productive on home ice and has hit over 2.5 SOG in two of his last three games at Amerant Bank Arena.

This player prop is listed at -105 at BetMGM Sportsbook

Sebastian Aho over 2.5 shots on goal (+105)

Aho was held to one SOG in Game 2 after exploding for six in Game 1. He is averaging 2.4 SOG through 12 playoff games, but the SportsLine model is leaning on him to exceed that number in a crucial game for the Hurricanes. Aho to tally over 2.5 shots on goal is priced at +105 at BetMGM.