The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will meet in a decisive Game 3 of the 2025 Western Conference Final on Sunday. Dallas got off to a hot start in the series with a 6-3 win in Game 1, but Edmonton bounced back with a 3-0 win in Game 2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins led the Oilers with one goal and one assist on Friday and is -140 to record a point on Sunday in the NHL player props. However, the model is especially high on several of his teammates for NHL prop bets in Stars vs. Oilers. Puck drop for Game 3 at Rogers Place is at 3 p.m. ET.



Edmonton is a -150 favorite on the money line (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Stars odds, while Dallas is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+164) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also check out Stars vs. Oilers picks from 10,000 simulations.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are three player props for Oilers vs. Stars on Sunday:

Connor McDavid Over 3.5 shots on goal (-105)

Stuart Skinner Under 22.5 saves (-103)

Zach Hyman 1+ points (-104)

Connor McDavid Over 3.5 shots on goal (-105)

McDavid is about as consistent as a player can be when it comes to peppering opposing goalies with shots. He has recorded at least three shots on goal in eight consecutive games this postseason, averaging 4.1 SOG during that stretch. The 28-year-old had four shots on goal in each of the road games to open this series, and SportsLine's model has him finishing with 3.63 shots on goal in Game 3. McDavid to tally over 3.5 shots on goal is listed at -105 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code.

Stuart Skinner Under 22.5 saves (-103)

Skinner has three shutouts over his last four games, recording 25 saves in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars. He remains Edmonton's No. 1 option until Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) is deemed ready to play. While Skinner went Over this total on Friday, he finished with 22 saves in Game 1. He closed the regular season by going Under 22.5 in eight out of nine games, and Edmonton should control the possession at home on Sunday. The model has him recording 21.8 saves in Game 3. This player prop is listed at -103 at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users can potentially double their winnings on their first 10 bets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Zach Hyman 1+ points (-104)

The 32-year-old has recorded eight points so far this postseason, with all of them coming in his first 10 games. Hyman scored five points in a five-game stretch before getting held scoreless in three straight games, which has caused this line to drop. The model expects some positive regression to go Hyman's way on Sunday afternoon. Hyman is -104 to record a point at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets on an initial $5 bet when they use the latest FanDuel promo code.