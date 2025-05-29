The Dallas Stars will try to stave off elimination when they host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference Final on Thursday. The Stars return to the Lone Star State in a 3-1 series hole, winning Game 1 of the WCF on home ice but struggling to score on Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner in the following three matchups. Puck drop for Game 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas is at 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas is a -126 favorite on the money line (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +106 underdog (risk $100 to win $106). The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Stars are -1.5 (+192) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Stars vs. Oilers Game 5 picks.

Here are three player props for Stars vs. Oilers on Thursday:

Connor McDavid 2+ points (+100)

Jason Robertson over 1.5 shots on goal (-200)

Stuart Skinner over 24.5 saves (-115)

No. 97 has registered two points each in three of this last four games. He remains the points leader in the 2025 NHL playoffs, registering 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) and a plus-11 in 24 games. McDavid to tally two or more points in Thursday's game is priced at +100.

Jason Robertson over 1.5 shots on goal (-200)

The SportsLine projection model notes that Robertson is averaging 2.8 shots on goal per game in four of the last five games he has played "against teams with a middle third defense." He also tallied five SOG in Game 3 and four in Game 4.

This player prop is listed at -200.

Stuart Skinner over 24.5 saves (-115)

The Stars have peppered Stuart with shots in this series. After allowing five goals on 27 shots in Game 1, he registered a 25-save shutout in Game 2, made 33 saves in Game 3 and made 28 saves in Game 4. While the SportsLine model is leaning on under six goals to be scored in Game 5, Dallas is still expected to keep Skinner busy. This player prop is listed at -115.

