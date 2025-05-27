Connor McDavid and the Oilers will try to get one step closer to a Stanley Cup Final berth when they host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the 2025 NHL playoffs Western Conference Final on Tuesday. McDavid scored twice for the Oilers in Game 3 as they dominated Dallas, 6-1, on Sunday. Puck drop for Game 4 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada is at 8 p.m. ET. Our model is all over McDavid to dominate again on Tuesday.

Edmonton is a -166 favorite on the money line (risk $166 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Stars odds, while Dallas is a +139 underdog (risk $100 to win $139). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+148) on the puck line. Before making any Stars vs. Oilers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Oilers vs. Stars Game 4 picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are three player props for Oilers vs. Stars on Tuesday:

Connor McDavid over 1.5 points (-115)

Mikko Rantanen over 2.5 shots on goal (-115)

Evander Kane over 2.5 shots on goal (+100)

The SportsLine model notes that McDavid has hit the Under on points in six of his last 10 games. However, he has tallied two points in two of his last three games. McDavid has also gotten on the scoresheet in each of his playoff games at Rogers Place and had multipoint outings in four of his last six games at home.

This player prop is listed at -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rantanen has recorded 45 shots total in these playoffs, second only to McDavid at 53 SOG. The Finnish forward hasn't gotten on the scoresheet as frequently as he did earlier in the playoffs, but he is still generating plenty of chances. With Roope Hintz sidelined with a lower-body injury, it will be up to Rantanen to push the offense.

Rantanen to record over 2.5 shots on goal is listed at -115 at BetMGM Sportsbook

Kane has recorded three SOG in three of his last four games. The SportsLine model adds that he has hit the Over on shots in six of his last 10 games. Kane to hit the Over in Game 4 is priced at +100 at BetMGM.