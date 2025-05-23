The Dallas Stars will try to add to their series lead when they host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference Final on Friday. Four different players found the back of the net as the Stars rallied for five goals in the third period for a 6-3 come-from-behind victory in Game 1. Puck drop for Game 2 at American Airlines Center is at 8 p.m. ET.



Dallas is a -124 favorite on the money line (risk $124 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +104 underdog (risk $100 to win $104). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Stars are -1.5 (+194) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Stars vs. Oilers Game 2 picks here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are three player props for Stars vs. Oilers on Friday:

Connor McDavid under 1.5 points (-115)

This isn't a knock at No. 97. The guy still leads the NHL playoffs with 16 assists in 12 games and is coming off of a two-point outing in Game 1. That being said, he is averaging 1.4 points in seven postseason games on the road and is about to play in his third straight road game. He could still add to his playoff point total, but the price for him to score 1-plus points in Game 2 is too steep at sportsbooks across the board. McDavid to tally under 1.5 points is listed at -115 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code.

Leon Draisaitl over 3.5 shots on goal (+115)

The German forward is averaging just over three shots on goal through the playoffs, but he has tallied four or more SOG in three of his last five games, all of which have been on the road. Draisaitl found the back of the net in Game 1, so he should be eager to pepper Jake Oettinger with shots in Game 2 and help his team even out the series. This player prop is listed at +115 at BetMGM.

Tyler Seguin 1+ points (+108)

The Stars center had a slow start to his 11th playoff campaign and had been kept off the scoresheet for give straight games before tallying an assist in Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets. Seguin is now coming off of a three-point outing (two goals, one assist) in Game 1 against Edmonton, which gives him four points total over his last two outings. Seguin to have another game where he registers one or more points is priced at +108 at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets on an initial $5 bet when they use the latest FanDuel promo code.