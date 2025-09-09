golfbets-procorepromo.png
Inside the Lines team

The PGA Tour returns this week with the Procore Championship in Napa, California, and this year's edition is loaded. 10 of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cup players are teeing it up at Silverado Resort's North Course, making this the strongest field in tournament history. Fresh off hitting three outright winners since June, Taft Gantt is back with his best bets for the week in wine country. For more real-time, free picks every day, check out the Inside the Lines Blog.

Procore Championship Best Bets

Maverick McNealy To Win (+3300, BetMGM), Top 10 (+230, DraftKings)

If you believe in good karma or motivation, Maverick McNealy has both this week in Napa. Left off Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup team despite finishing 10th in the points list, McNealy didn't hide his frustration on social media. Now he gets the perfect chance to respond -- in front of much of that same U.S. squad.

A California native who grew up just two hours from Napa, McNealy is coming off his best season on Tour and won't be treating this as a wine-country vacation. With his brother Scout on the bag and plenty to prove, +2500 feels like a great number in this spot.

Max Homa To Win (+5000, FanDuel), Top 10 (+400, DraftKings)

Another California native with a chip on his shoulder, Max Homa heads to Napa after missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. The silver lining? He's had three extra weeks to reset and work on what's been missing in his game.

If there's anywhere to flip the switch, it's Silverado Resort's North Course. Homa has already lifted the trophy here twice (2021, 2022) and added a T7 in 2023. At +5000, this feels like a buy-low spot on a player with proven success at this event.

Collin Morikawa To Win (+2500, DraftKings), Top 5 (+500, DraftKings)

Collin Morikawa To Win (+2500, DraftKings), Top 5 (+500, DraftKings)

Why not keep the California theme rolling? Four of the last six winners here have been playing in their home state, and Morikawa has all the tools to add his name to that list.

The two-time major champ hasn't won since 2023, but he showed signs of life during the FedEx Cup Playoffs and ranked second only to Scottie Scheffler in SG: Tee-to-Green this season. With the Ryder Cup looming, this feels like the perfect week for Morikawa to ride that momentum, find his swagger, and finally get back in the winner's circle.

Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10 (+550, Caesars)

The Stanford Cardinal has the talent to win this tournament. At just 23 years old, he put himself in the mix a few times in 2025, his first full season on the PGA Tour.

Rico Hoey Top 20 (+300, BetMGM)

Rico Hoey Top 20 (+300, BetMGM)

Switching to the long putter this week, Hoey brings elite ball-striking to Napa -- he ranked first in both Total Driving and Greens in Regulation in 2025. Not a California native, but he has his USC roots.

Cam Champ Top 20 (+330, DraftKings)

The 2019 champion is a local kid from right down the road in Sacramento. Plus, being the longest player in the field won't hurt on this 7,138-yard track.

This is a recap of Taft's golf picks since joining the Inside the Lines Team:

TAFT'S GOLF PICKS RESULTSPROFIT$467.25




TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIPODDSSBUNITS
Keegan Bradley to Win3500FD35.00
Keegan Bradley Top 10300DK3.00
Cameron Young to Win5000FD-1.00
Cameron Young Top 5900FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele to Win1600FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele Top 20-150FD-1.00




ROCKET CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Rickie Fowler Top 51000bet365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10400CS-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20400MGM4.00
Rickie Fowler To Win5000FD-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win4000FD-1.00
Cam Champ To Win12500MGM-1.00
Aldrich Potgieter To Win (LIVE)2200bet36522.00
Aldrich Potgieter Top 10 (LIVE)175bet3651.75




JOHN DEERE CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5000FD-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win5000FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen To Win5000FD-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 10500FD-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10500FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10500FD-1.00




SCOTTISH OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler Top 5130bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre Top 10260CS-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre To Win3000FD-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2200FD-1.00




THE OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet3655.50
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2600FD-1.00
Russell Henley To Win6500FD-1.00
Scottie Scheffler Top 5125bet3651.25
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Russell Henley Top 10500CS5.00




3M OPENODDSSBUNITS
Max Greyserman To Win3500BET365-1.00
Max Greyserman Top 5650BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win3500BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10350BETMGM3.50
Cam Champ To Win6000BET365-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20275CS-1.00




Wyndham ChampionshipODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5500BETMGM-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 20275BETMGM2.75
Sam Stevens To Win5500FD-1.00
Sam Stevens Top 51100BET365-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win8000BET365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10700BET365-1.00
FedEx ChampionshipODDSSBUNITS
Xander Schauffele1800FD-1.00
Russell Henley Top 10230CS-1.00
Corey Conners Top 20120DK-1.00
Ludvig Aberg Top 10175DK1.75
Harris English Top 10300FD-1.00
Rory McIlroy Top 5165CS-1.00
BMW ChampionshipODDSSBUNITS
Ludvig Aberg Top 10175DK1.75
Rory McIlroy Top 5165CS-1.00
Harris English Top 10300FD-1.00
Tour ChampionshipODDSSBUNITS
Tommy Fleetwood Top 5220FD2.20
Russell Henley To Win2000FD-1.00
Sam Burns To Win2000DK-1.00