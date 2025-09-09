The PGA Tour returns this week with the Procore Championship in Napa, California, and this year's edition is loaded. 10 of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cup players are teeing it up at Silverado Resort's North Course, making this the strongest field in tournament history. Fresh off hitting three outright winners since June, Taft Gantt is back with his best bets for the week in wine country. For more real-time, free picks every day, check out the Inside the Lines Blog.

Procore Championship Best Bets

Maverick McNealy To Win (+3300, BetMGM), Top 10 (+230, DraftKings)

If you believe in good karma or motivation, Maverick McNealy has both this week in Napa. Left off Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup team despite finishing 10th in the points list, McNealy didn't hide his frustration on social media. Now he gets the perfect chance to respond -- in front of much of that same U.S. squad.

A California native who grew up just two hours from Napa, McNealy is coming off his best season on Tour and won't be treating this as a wine-country vacation. With his brother Scout on the bag and plenty to prove, +2500 feels like a great number in this spot.

Max Homa To Win (+5000, FanDuel), Top 10 (+400, DraftKings)

Another California native with a chip on his shoulder, Max Homa heads to Napa after missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. The silver lining? He's had three extra weeks to reset and work on what's been missing in his game.

If there's anywhere to flip the switch, it's Silverado Resort's North Course. Homa has already lifted the trophy here twice (2021, 2022) and added a T7 in 2023. At +5000, this feels like a buy-low spot on a player with proven success at this event.

Bet it at FanDuel here, where you can get $150 in bonus bets as a new user with a winning $5 wager:

Collin Morikawa To Win (+2500, DraftKings), Top 5 (+500, DraftKings)

Why not keep the California theme rolling? Four of the last six winners here have been playing in their home state, and Morikawa has all the tools to add his name to that list.

The two-time major champ hasn't won since 2023, but he showed signs of life during the FedEx Cup Playoffs and ranked second only to Scottie Scheffler in SG: Tee-to-Green this season. With the Ryder Cup looming, this feels like the perfect week for Morikawa to ride that momentum, find his swagger, and finally get back in the winner's circle. Bet Morikawa at DraftKings here, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from a $5+ first wager:

Fill out our lineup

Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10 (+550, Caesars)

The Stanford Cardinal has the talent to win this tournament. At just 23 years old, he put himself in the mix a few times in 2025, his first full season on the PGA Tour.

Rico Hoey Top 20 (+300, BetMGM)

Switching to the long putter this week, Hoey brings elite ball-striking to Napa -- he ranked first in both Total Driving and Greens in Regulation in 2025. Not a California native, but he has his USC roots. Bet Hoey top 20 at BetMGM, where new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first football wager doesn't win:

Cam Champ Top 20 (+330, DraftKings)

The 2019 champion is a local kid from right down the road in Sacramento. Plus, being the longest player in the field won't hurt on this 7,138-yard track.

This is a recap of Taft's golf picks since joining the Inside the Lines Team:

TAFT'S GOLF PICKS RESULTS PROFIT $467.25







TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS SB UNITS Keegan Bradley to Win 3500 FD 35.00 Keegan Bradley Top 10 300 DK 3.00 Cameron Young to Win 5000 FD -1.00 Cameron Young Top 5 900 FD -1.00 Xander Schauffele to Win 1600 FD -1.00 Xander Schauffele Top 20 -150 FD -1.00







ROCKET CLASSIC ODDS SB UNITS Rickie Fowler Top 5 1000 bet365 -1.00 Luke Clanton Top 10 400 CS -1.00 Cam Champ Top 20 400 MGM 4.00 Rickie Fowler To Win 5000 FD -1.00 Luke Clanton To Win 4000 FD -1.00 Cam Champ To Win 12500 MGM -1.00 Aldrich Potgieter To Win (LIVE) 2200 bet365 22.00 Aldrich Potgieter Top 10 (LIVE) 175 bet365 1.75







JOHN DEERE CLASSIC ODDS SB UNITS Denny McCarthy To Win 5000 FD -1.00 Jake Knapp To Win 5000 FD -1.00 Michael Thorbjornsen To Win 5000 FD -1.00 Denny McCarthy Top 10 500 FD -1.00 Jake Knapp Top 10 500 FD -1.00 Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10 500 FD -1.00







SCOTTISH OPEN ODDS SB UNITS Scottie Scheffler Top 5 130 bet365 -1.00 Bobby MacIntyre Top 10 260 CS -1.00 Tommy Fleetwood Top 10 225 MGM -1.00 Scottie Scheffler To Win 550 bet365 -1.00 Bobby MacIntyre To Win 3000 FD -1.00 Tommy Fleetwood To Win 2200 FD -1.00







THE OPEN ODDS SB UNITS Scottie Scheffler To Win 550 bet365 5.50 Tommy Fleetwood To Win 2600 FD -1.00 Russell Henley To Win 6500 FD -1.00 Scottie Scheffler Top 5 125 bet365 1.25 Tommy Fleetwood Top 10 225 MGM -1.00 Russell Henley Top 10 500 CS 5.00







3M OPEN ODDS SB UNITS Max Greyserman To Win 3500 BET365 -1.00 Max Greyserman Top 5 650 BETMGM -1.00 Jake Knapp To Win 3500 BETMGM -1.00 Jake Knapp Top 10 350 BETMGM 3.50 Cam Champ To Win 6000 BET365 -1.00 Cam Champ Top 20 275 CS -1.00







Wyndham Championship ODDS SB UNITS Denny McCarthy To Win 5500 BETMGM -1.00 Denny McCarthy Top 20 275 BETMGM 2.75 Sam Stevens To Win 5500 FD -1.00 Sam Stevens Top 5 1100 BET365 -1.00 Luke Clanton To Win 8000 BET365 -1.00 Luke Clanton Top 10 700 BET365 -1.00

FedEx Championship ODDS SB UNITS Xander Schauffele 1800 FD -1.00 Russell Henley Top 10 230 CS -1.00 Corey Conners Top 20 120 DK -1.00 Ludvig Aberg Top 10 175 DK 1.75 Harris English Top 10 300 FD -1.00 Rory McIlroy Top 5 165 CS -1.00

BMW Championship ODDS SB UNITS Ludvig Aberg Top 10 175 DK 1.75 Rory McIlroy Top 5 165 CS -1.00 Harris English Top 10 300 FD -1.00