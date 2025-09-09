2025 Procore Championship: Expert picks and outright winners include Ryder Cup motivation and California Roots
The PGA Tour heads to Napa, Taft Gantt looks to cash another outright winner of 2025. He's up 46.45 units since joining CBS Sports. Who is he betting on to win the Procore Championship?
The PGA Tour returns this week with the Procore Championship in Napa, California, and this year's edition is loaded. 10 of the 12 U.S. Ryder Cup players are teeing it up at Silverado Resort's North Course, making this the strongest field in tournament history. Fresh off hitting three outright winners since June, Taft Gantt is back with his best bets for the week in wine country. For more real-time, free picks every day, check out the Inside the Lines Blog.
Procore Championship Best Bets
Maverick McNealy To Win (+3300, BetMGM), Top 10 (+230, DraftKings)
If you believe in good karma or motivation, Maverick McNealy has both this week in Napa. Left off Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup team despite finishing 10th in the points list, McNealy didn't hide his frustration on social media. Now he gets the perfect chance to respond -- in front of much of that same U.S. squad.
A California native who grew up just two hours from Napa, McNealy is coming off his best season on Tour and won't be treating this as a wine-country vacation. With his brother Scout on the bag and plenty to prove, +2500 feels like a great number in this spot.
Max Homa To Win (+5000, FanDuel), Top 10 (+400, DraftKings)
Another California native with a chip on his shoulder, Max Homa heads to Napa after missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. The silver lining? He's had three extra weeks to reset and work on what's been missing in his game.
If there's anywhere to flip the switch, it's Silverado Resort's North Course. Homa has already lifted the trophy here twice (2021, 2022) and added a T7 in 2023. At +5000, this feels like a buy-low spot on a player with proven success at this event.
Collin Morikawa To Win (+2500, DraftKings), Top 5 (+500, DraftKings)
Why not keep the California theme rolling? Four of the last six winners here have been playing in their home state, and Morikawa has all the tools to add his name to that list.
Fill out our lineup
Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10 (+550, Caesars)
The Stanford Cardinal has the talent to win this tournament. At just 23 years old, he put himself in the mix a few times in 2025, his first full season on the PGA Tour.
Rico Hoey Top 20 (+300, BetMGM)
Cam Champ Top 20 (+330, DraftKings)
The 2019 champion is a local kid from right down the road in Sacramento. Plus, being the longest player in the field won't hurt on this 7,138-yard track.
This is a recap of Taft's golf picks since joining the Inside the Lines Team:
|TAFT'S GOLF PICKS RESULTS
|PROFIT
|$467.25
|TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Keegan Bradley to Win
|3500
|FD
|35.00
|Keegan Bradley Top 10
|300
|DK
|3.00
|Cameron Young to Win
|5000
|FD
|-1.00
|Cameron Young Top 5
|900
|FD
|-1.00
|Xander Schauffele to Win
|1600
|FD
|-1.00
|Xander Schauffele Top 20
|-150
|FD
|-1.00
|ROCKET CLASSIC
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Rickie Fowler Top 5
|1000
|bet365
|-1.00
|Luke Clanton Top 10
|400
|CS
|-1.00
|Cam Champ Top 20
|400
|MGM
|4.00
|Rickie Fowler To Win
|5000
|FD
|-1.00
|Luke Clanton To Win
|4000
|FD
|-1.00
|Cam Champ To Win
|12500
|MGM
|-1.00
|Aldrich Potgieter To Win (LIVE)
|2200
|bet365
|22.00
|Aldrich Potgieter Top 10 (LIVE)
|175
|bet365
|1.75
|JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Denny McCarthy To Win
|5000
|FD
|-1.00
|Jake Knapp To Win
|5000
|FD
|-1.00
|Michael Thorbjornsen To Win
|5000
|FD
|-1.00
|Denny McCarthy Top 10
|500
|FD
|-1.00
|Jake Knapp Top 10
|500
|FD
|-1.00
|Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10
|500
|FD
|-1.00
|SCOTTISH OPEN
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Scottie Scheffler Top 5
|130
|bet365
|-1.00
|Bobby MacIntyre Top 10
|260
|CS
|-1.00
|Tommy Fleetwood Top 10
|225
|MGM
|-1.00
|Scottie Scheffler To Win
|550
|bet365
|-1.00
|Bobby MacIntyre To Win
|3000
|FD
|-1.00
|Tommy Fleetwood To Win
|2200
|FD
|-1.00
|THE OPEN
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Scottie Scheffler To Win
|550
|bet365
|5.50
|Tommy Fleetwood To Win
|2600
|FD
|-1.00
|Russell Henley To Win
|6500
|FD
|-1.00
|Scottie Scheffler Top 5
|125
|bet365
|1.25
|Tommy Fleetwood Top 10
|225
|MGM
|-1.00
|Russell Henley Top 10
|500
|CS
|5.00
|3M OPEN
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Max Greyserman To Win
|3500
|BET365
|-1.00
|Max Greyserman Top 5
|650
|BETMGM
|-1.00
|Jake Knapp To Win
|3500
|BETMGM
|-1.00
|Jake Knapp Top 10
|350
|BETMGM
|3.50
|Cam Champ To Win
|6000
|BET365
|-1.00
|Cam Champ Top 20
|275
|CS
|-1.00
|Wyndham Championship
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Denny McCarthy To Win
|5500
|BETMGM
|-1.00
|Denny McCarthy Top 20
|275
|BETMGM
|2.75
|Sam Stevens To Win
|5500
|FD
|-1.00
|Sam Stevens Top 5
|1100
|BET365
|-1.00
|Luke Clanton To Win
|8000
|BET365
|-1.00
|Luke Clanton Top 10
|700
|BET365
|-1.00
|FedEx Championship
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Xander Schauffele
|1800
|FD
|-1.00
|Russell Henley Top 10
|230
|CS
|-1.00
|Corey Conners Top 20
|120
|DK
|-1.00
|Ludvig Aberg Top 10
|175
|DK
|1.75
|Harris English Top 10
|300
|FD
|-1.00
|Rory McIlroy Top 5
|165
|CS
|-1.00
|BMW Championship
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Ludvig Aberg Top 10
|175
|DK
|1.75
|Rory McIlroy Top 5
|165
|CS
|-1.00
|Harris English Top 10
|300
|FD
|-1.00
|Tour Championship
|ODDS
|SB
|UNITS
|Tommy Fleetwood Top 5
|220
|FD
|2.20
|Russell Henley To Win
|2000
|FD
|-1.00
|Sam Burns To Win
|2000
|DK
|-1.00