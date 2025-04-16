After a thrilling Masters that saw Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam, the momentum doesn't slow down this week at the RBC Heritage. It's listed as a Signature Event on the PGA tour and there is a $20 million purse. As a result, many of the top players will be teeing off this week from Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Another unique quirk for this event is that there is no cut, so all 72 players will be golfing all four days in South Carolina—barring a withdrawal.

Let's take a look at the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage odds

Scottie Scheffler (+360)

Collin Morikawa (+1100)

Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Xander Schauffele (+1200)

Patrick Cantlay (+1800)

Justin Thomas (+2000)

Corey Connors (+2200)

Russell Henley (+2500)

Shane Lowry (+2800)

Viktor Hovland (+3000)

Even though Scheffler has not won a single golf tournament in 2025, he's the considerable favorite to finish in first this weekend at +360. The good news for Scheffler is that this is a course he's more than familiar with, as he's the defending RBC Heritage champion after winning by three strokes in 2024. With McIlroy predictably not playing this week after his emotional Masters victory, there is a sizable odds gap between Scheffler and the rest of the field.

Collin Morikawa has the second-lowest odds to win at +1100, followed by Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele at +1200 each. Patrick Cantlay (+1800) and Justin Thomas (+2000) are the only other golfers with a price of +2000 or shorter to take home the RBC Heritage.

Corey Conners has been on a roll of late with four top-10 finishes in his past five events, and he resides at +2200 to finally come out on top in 2025. Russell Henley has the shortest RBC Heritage odds (+2500) of any golfer who missed the cut at Masters last week. Shane Lowry (+2800), Viktor Hovland (+3000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+3300) are all close by as well.

If you're looking for more of a longer shot with a strong course history, Jordan Spieth at +4000 may be your guy. Spieth won the RBC Heritage in 2022 after outlasting Patrick Cantlay in a playoff but lost the following year in a similar manner after Matt Fitzpatrick beat him on the third playoff hole.

Jason Day joins Spieth at +4000, with four others sitting at +4500—Aaron Rai, Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre and Sungjae Im. Im tied for fifth with Bryson DeChambeau last week and he has the longest odds of anyone playing this week who finished in the top 10 at this past Masters.

