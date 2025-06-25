Keegan Bradley emerged victorious in front of a hometown crowd at the 2025 Travelers Championship last week, making birdie while Tommy Fleetwood made bogey on the 18th hole in a thrilling finish. Fleetwood is not in action this weekend, but Bradley is one of the bigger names in the 2025 Rocket Classic field, along with Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama, among others. Should you be backing any of those big names in 2025 Rocket Classic betting?

If you're interested in betting on golf and the 2025 Rocket Classic, we've got you covered with everything you need to know about Rocket Classic betting, such as the odds at top betting sites, course and event history, and much more. Also be sure to check out which sportsbook promos you can take advantage of for this week's golf action, which airs on CBS Saturday and Sunday.

What to know about Detroit Golf Club

The Detroit Golf Club, which has hosted this tournament since its inception in 2019, is a Par-72 course that has had some lower scores come out on top. Cameron Davis, a two-time winner who is not in the field this week, won last year and in 2021 at -18. Ricky Fowler won in 2023 with a final score of -23, Tony Finau finished at -26 to emerge victorious in 2022, Bryson DeChambeau won in 2020 at -23, and Nate Lashley, the first winner of this event, won at -25.

The course has a good mix of length, such as the 635-yard Par 5 at hole No. 4, but it also has some shorter Par 3s in the 160s, a far cry from some of the lengths these golfers saw a few weeks ago at the U.S. Open. The course is pretty straight overall, too, and is plenty "gettable," as evidenced by the low scores we've seen the last six years.

There are also 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs in this event, and first place will take home $1.728 million of the $9.6 million purse.

The 2025 Rocket Classic field

After back-to-back weeks of the U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship, a signature event, many of the biggest names on the PGA Tour will not be in action this weekend. That includes superstars such as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. There are still plenty of familiar and notable names in attendance for the 2025 Rocket Classic, such as Bradley, Morikawa, Cantlay, Matsuyama and past major winners like Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Past winners Davis, DeChambeau and Finau are not in this year's field, but Fowler and Lashley both are. Min Woo Lee and Akshay Batia, who both tied for second last year, are back in the field, as is Adam Hadwin, who tied for second in 2023.

2025 Rocket Classic betting odds

Morikawa, a two-time major winner, has played good golf this year overall and is looking to get back in the winner's circle for the first time since 2023. He's the betting favorite in the 2025 Rocket Classic betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +1200. Here's how the top of the odds board at DraftKings looks heading into the first round:

Collin Morikawa (+1200)

Patrick Cantlay (+1600)

Keegan Bradley (+1800)

Ben Griffin (+2200)

Cameron Young (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

Harry Hall (+3000)

Si Woo Kim (+3000)

In terms of past winners of this event, Fowler is +4500 and Lashley is +30000.

2025 Rocket Classic best bets, longshots

Morikawa started the year strong with six top-20 finishes, including two second-place finishes, but he's been more middle of the pack of late and now has switched his caddie for the second time this season ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic. He finished second at this event in 2023, but considering he's changed who's on his bag once again and hasn't been quite as sharp as he was earlier this year, Morikawa seems like an easy fade, especially considering he's the betting favorite.

Young has played this tournament twice and finished T-sixth in 2024 and T-second in 2022. At +2500, he has the fifth-shortest odds in the field, but he's played well at this course and has three top-10 finishes over his last six starts.

Min Woo Lee finally won on Tour for the first time in late March at the Texas Children's Houston Open, and he has had success in this event before. His best finishes since winning in March are two 49th-place outings, so it's not like he's playing his best golf at the moment, but course familiarity is huge in golf, and Lee has that here. At +4500, he's an intriguing player to watch this week.