After a two-week stretch that saw J.J. Spaun win a tough U.S. Open at Oakmont and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley taking home the Travelers Championship in what was essentially a home-course advantage for the veteran, the PGA Tour scheduled takes us to Michigan, where the Detroit Golf Club hosts the 2025 Rocket Classic. While some top names like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy won't be competing this week, the event still has its fair share of star power, headlined by Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama. Should you back any of those stars when placing Rocket Classic bets? Or will an underdog emerge victorious?

If you're interested in betting on golf and making 2025 Rocket Classic picks, you need to see what we have to say about the Rocket Classic odds at top betting sites, what the course and event history looks like and much more. You can also learn more about different sportsbook promos that you can use to make Rocket Classic bets of your own. And be sure to watch the action beginning Thursday, with the tournament concluding Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

What to know about Detroit Golf Club

The Detroit Golf Club is no stranger to this tournament, having played host since the first event back in 2019. The course is a pretty standard Par 72 that historically has yielded some low-scoring rounds. Cameron Davis, a two-time winner who isn't in the field this week, won last year and in 2021 with a final score of -18 both years. Rickie Fowler won at -23 in 2023, Tony Finau won in 2022 at -25, Bryson DeChambeau finished -23 in 2020 and Nate Lashley won the inaugural event at -25 in 2019.

There are some longer holes like the fourth, which is a 635-yard Par 5, but also two shorter Par 3s than we've seen in recent weeks in the 160s. Overall, Detroit is a pretty straightforward course, which does lend well to players posting lower scores like we've seen in recent years.

The winner of the 2025 event will earn 500 FedEx Cup points as well as $1.728 million of the $9.6 million purse.

The 2025 Rocket Classic field

Many of golf's top players are taking the week off after the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, the latter of which is a signature event. Scheffler, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele aren't playing, same with Tommy Fleetwood, who lost in heartbreaking fashion to Bradley last Sunday. But the 2025 Rocket Classic has plenty of intrigue in the field, such as major winners Morikawa, Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Fowler and Lashley are the two former winners of this event who are in the field, and Min Woo Lee and Akshay Batia, both of whom finished tied for second last year, and Adam Hadwin, who tied for second in 2023, will compete as well.

2025 Rocket Classic betting odds

Morikawa is perhaps the biggest name in the field, and he's looking to win his first event since 2023. He's the current betting favorite in the 2025 Rocket Classic betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200. Here's how the top of the board looks heading into the first round:

Collin Morikawa (+1200)

Patrick Cantlay (+1600)

Keegan Bradley (+1800)

Ben Griffin (+2200)

Cameron Young (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

Harry Hall (+3000)

Si Woo Kim (+3000)

Additionally, Fowler is +4500 and Lashley is +30000.

2025 Rocket Classic best bets, longshots

2025 has been an interesting one for Morikawa. He finished in the top 20 six times to start the year, including two second-place finishes, but he's missed some cuts and been more middle of the pack of late. He also made news this week as he is switching caddies for the second time this season. Morikawa finished second here in 2023, but considering he's the odds-on favorite, has another new caddie and hasn't played his best golf of late, this seems like an easy fade.

Young has had a lot of success in Detroit, finishing second in 2022 and sixth last year. He's got the fifth-shortest odds at +2500, but he's a top name to watch given his track record in this event as well as that he has finished in the top 10 in three of his last six starts.

Min Woo Lee won his first Tour event at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March, and he's played well here before. He's not coming in on the hottest of stretches having two 49th-place finishes as his best outings since his win, but at +4500, keep an eye on him.