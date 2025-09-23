Twenty-eight points will be up for grabs at the 2025 Ryder Cup, and none will be taken for granted. Who will deliver for the U.S. and Europe? What props offer the best value? Which side will hold the trophy when it's all over? Taft Gantt breaks it all down for golf's greatest event. For more real-time, free picks every day, check out the Inside the Lines Blog.

Ryder Cup Best Bets

Tommy Fleetwood Top English Point Scorer (+135, FanDuel)

Fleetwood is my favorite player on the European side — and their biggest weapon. Fresh off a career-defining win at the Tour Championship, he carries both confidence and fan support heading into Bethpage. While he has the upside to lead all of Europe in points, the best value is backing him against fellow Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose at +135 at FanDuel.

Fitzpatrick is 0-5 in Ryder Cups on U.S. soil, Hatton's temper could boil over in New York, and Rose, though a staple, doesn't have the stamina at 45 for multiple sessions in a day. Fleetwood, meanwhile, is the only one likely to play all five matches. He's also a perfect 4-0 in foursomes and one of just three Europeans on this roster — alongside Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland — with experience handling a full five-match load.

Russell Henley Top 3 USA Points Scorer (+240, DraftKings)

Henley might be the most underrated player on this team, but his game is perfect for the Ryder Cup. He ranked fourth on Tour in Total Strokes Gained thanks to elite driving accuracy and scrambling — two traits that make him an ideal partner in foursomes and four-ball. Keegan Bradley should lean on that and give him a full slate of matches.

He's also expected to pair with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just as they did in three of four sessions of the Presidents Cup last year. Add in a likely favorable singles matchup — avoiding Europe's big three of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Fleetwood — and Henley has a clear path to finishing top three in American points.

USA to Lift the Trophy (-145, DraftKings)

Call it a homer pick, but this Keegan Bradley-led squad feels built for New York. The U.S. has gained momentum all year thanks to unexpected standouts like J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin and Cam Young — all Ryder Cup rookies who won't be easy outs for Europe. Combine that with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, veteran leadership from Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, and the fire of a home crowd, and it's hard to see the Americans falling short.

If the U.S. enters Sunday with even a share of the lead, I see them dominating singles for a 16.5-11.5 win on home soil.