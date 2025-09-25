A good start in the Ryder Cup is crucial. In this year's edition, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley chose foursomes as the format to kick things off. Below, you'll find the officially pairings for the Day 1 morning session and how to bet each matchup.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes Matches

7:10 A.M. EST | Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas (+110) vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (+125)

Bryson DeChambeau hitting the first tee shot is the signature headline of the Ryder Cup so far. However, he's 0-2 in his Ryder Cup career in foursomes and has never played with Justin Thomas. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are partners on LIV and are undefeated as a foursomes duo in the Ryder Cup. They won't shy away from the villain role.

This will be Rahm's four straight Ryder Cup in the opening pairing. With that experience and the Spanish connection, I favor the away team in this matchup.

Bet Rahm and Hatton (+125, FanDuel)

7:26 A.M. EST | Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler (-160) vs. Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick (+130)

Henley and Scheffler were as sure of a bet as any to be paired together in the first session of the Ryder Cup. They were partners for both foursomes sessions of the 2024 Presidents Cup, including a 3&2 win over Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im. Henley's accuracy and composure make him the ideal partner for the world No. 1. Scheffler comes into Bethpage Black having won three of his last five PGA Tour events and two of the last three major championships.

Fitzpatrick boasts a dreadful 0-5 record in Ryder Cup matches on US soil, including 0-3 in foursomes matches. This looks like the session's biggest mismatch.

Bet Henley and Scheffler To Win (-160, DraftKings)

7:42 A.M. EST | Collin Morikawa and Harris English (+145) vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood (-185)

European captain Luke Donald is showing his hand with this pairing. Tommy Fleetwood, fresh off his Tour Championship win, alongside Rory McIlroy, the winningest player in this Ryder Cup. The duo went 2-0 in foursomes in Rome, and it's no surprise they're the biggest favorites of the morning session. I'm staying away from betting this match.

7:58 A.M. EST | Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (-120) vs. Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (-105)

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have been a foursomes staple, playing all four sessions together across two Ryder Cups. They dominated in 2021, including a 5&3 win over McIlroy and Ian Poulter, though they stumbled with an 0-2 record in 2023. Against Robert MacIntyre, who's never played alternate shot and isn't suited for it, I love the value on the American duo at nearly even money.

Bet Schauffele and Cantlay To Win (-110, FanDuel)

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes Best Bet

Tie (+255, DraftKings)

I see a clear path for a 2-2 morning session result. Scheffler/Henley (-160) and McIlroy/Fleetwood (-185) I see cruising to victory. I think Rahm/Hatton -- 4-0 in Ryder Cup foursomes matches -- will spoil the party and beat the juiced up DeChambeau/Thomas pairing that have never played together in a foursomes match. And then, the partner experience of Schauffele/Cantlay (-110) will lift them to a close victory to save the Americans morning session.