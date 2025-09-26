Not the start Team USA was hoping for, but our bets went 2-1 in the morning session. Team USA needs to get some points back in the four-ball matches. Below, you'll find the officially pairings for the Day 1 afternoon session and how to bet each matchup.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Four-Ball Matches

*posted Friday afternoon*

12:25 P.M. EST | Scottie Scheffler & JJ Spaun (-125) vs. Jon Rahm & Sepp Straka (+105)

Scheffler losing his opening match 5&3 was a surprise to most. However, his partner Henley really let him down. Now that Scheffler is playing his own ball for the entire match (thanks to the four-ball format), I don't see a world where he goes 0-2 in Day 1. He's paired with the U.S. Open champion making his Ryder Cup debut.

Rahm looked dominant this morning, but Straka hasn't been himself since taking a personal leave during the middle of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. I think this is incredible value for a pairing that has won the last three major championships.

Bet Scheffler and Spaun (-125, DraftKings)

12:41 P.M. EST | Bryson DeChambeau & Ben Griffin (-115) vs. Tommy Fleetwood & Justin Rose (-105)

If there was anyone locked in for the morning session it was DeChambeau. After crushing the opening tee shot, he had a solid round all the way through. Unfortunately, his partner JT didn't help him out much and the Rahm/Hatton duo was on fire. (Cashing our +125 ticket.)

I think DeChambeau will stay hot and a well-rested Griffin will come in firing in his Ryder Cup debut.

Bet DeChambeau and Griffin (-105, FanDuel)

2:58 P.M. EST | Cam Young & Justin Thomas (-115) vs. Ludvig Aberg & Rasmus Hojgaard (-105)

This is the type of match that will decide how the session goes with both captains digging a little deeper in their roster. I didn't love the way Justin Thomas played, but I think he'll have a new mindset for this afternoon match and certainly less pressure than being in the opening group. He's also playing with New York native Cam Young who has won on this golf course before.

Hojgaard is the only player who wasn't on the European team in 2023. However, he was on the bag for his brother Nicolai. Aberg took down Scheffler this morning and has the stamina to stay in good form for full afternoon match.

I lean towards the Americans but think this match has a tie written all over it.

3:42 P.M. EST | Sam Burns & Patrick Cantlay (-120) vs. Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (-110)

Burns won his only four-ball match of the 2023 Ryder Cup and led the Tour in Strokes Gained Putting. His partner Cantlay also brings some confidence with him after this morning winning 2 up.

Lowry and McIlroy have surprisingly only played once together in a Ryder Cup (2021 Whistling Straits) and lost 4&3 in four-ball. I'm still surprised to see the Americans are favored and will stay away since there's not much value.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes Matches.

*posted Thursday afternoon*

7:10 A.M. EST | Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas (+110) vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (+125)

Bryson DeChambeau hitting the first tee shot is the signature headline of the Ryder Cup so far. However, he's 0-2 in his Ryder Cup career in foursomes and has never played with Justin Thomas. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are partners on LIV and are undefeated as a foursomes duo in the Ryder Cup. They won't shy away from the villain role.

This will be Rahm's four straight Ryder Cup in the opening pairing. With that experience and the Spanish connection, I favor the away team in this matchup.

Bet Rahm and Hatton (+125, FanDuel)

7:26 A.M. EST | Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler (-160) vs. Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick (+130)

Henley and Scheffler were as sure of a bet as any to be paired together in the first session of the Ryder Cup. They were partners for both foursomes sessions of the 2024 Presidents Cup, including a 3&2 win over Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im. Henley's accuracy and composure make him the ideal partner for the world No. 1. Scheffler comes into Bethpage Black having won three of his last five PGA Tour events and two of the last three major championships.

Fitzpatrick boasts a dreadful 0-5 record in Ryder Cup matches on US soil, including 0-3 in foursomes matches. This looks like the session's biggest mismatch.

Bet Henley and Scheffler To Win (-160, DraftKings)

7:42 A.M. EST | Collin Morikawa and Harris English (+145) vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood (-185)

European captain Luke Donald is showing his hand with this pairing. Tommy Fleetwood, fresh off his Tour Championship win, alongside Rory McIlroy, the winningest player in this Ryder Cup. The duo went 2-0 in foursomes in Rome, and it's no surprise they're the biggest favorites of the morning session. I'm staying away from betting this match.

7:58 A.M. EST | Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (-120) vs. Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (-105)

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have been a foursomes staple, playing all four sessions together across two Ryder Cups. They dominated in 2021, including a 5&3 win over McIlroy and Ian Poulter, though they stumbled with an 0-2 record in 2023. Against Robert MacIntyre, who's never played alternate shot and isn't suited for it, I love the value on the American duo at nearly even money.

Bet Schauffele and Cantlay To Win (-110, FanDuel)

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes Best Bet

Tie (+255, DraftKings)

I see a clear path for a 2-2 morning session result. Scheffler/Henley (-160) and McIlroy/Fleetwood (-185) I see cruising to victory. I think Rahm/Hatton -- 4-0 in Ryder Cup foursomes matches -- will spoil the party and beat the juiced up DeChambeau/Thomas pairing that have never played together in a foursomes match. And then, the partner experience of Schauffele/Cantlay (-110) will lift them to a close victory to save the Americans morning session.