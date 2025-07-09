The Open Championship is just a week away, and the final tournament before the last major of 2025 takes place in Scotland as a loaded field will compete for the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Last year's event had a great story as Scotland native Robert MacIntyre took home the title. Many of golf's top stars have taken the last few weeks off in preparation for The Open, but they'll be in the field this week as top names like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are back in competition. Should you back some of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour when making Scottish Open picks? And what do the latest Scottish Open odds look like?

If you're interested in betting on golf, then make sure to check out what the Scottish Open field and Scottish Open odds look like at top betting sites before making any PGA Tour picks. You can use the latest sportsbook promos from those sites to make Scottish Open bets of your own, and you can catch the final two rounds of this year's tournament on CBS and Paramount+ Saturday and Sunday.

The 2025 Scottish Open field

This event has had a lot of starpower and notable winners in the past, and the top names on the PGA Tour will all be teeing it up at The Renaissance Club this week. Scheffler, McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are among the biggest names in the Scottish Open field.

MacIntyre won this event last year at -18 and McIlroy took home the title in 2023 at -15, just beating MacIntyre, who finished second at -14. Schauffele won a lower-scoring affair in 2022 at -7, and Min-Woo Lee finished at -18 in 2021 for his second professional win, though that was before the PGA Tour co-sanctioned the event alongside the Rolex Series.

Other notable names in the field this year include Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott.

Those players will also be in the field next week at Royal Portrush for The Open Championship, but the 2025 Scottish Open is also the last chance for some fringe players to qualify for The Open.

What to know about The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club will be host to this event once again, as it has been the home of the Scottish Open since 2019. It's a Par 70 that plays 7,282 yards. There are five Par 3s, 10 Par 4s and three Par 5s.

This course has typically yielded some lower scores, with MacIntyre winning last year at -18 and McIlroy winning at -15 in 2023 as prime examples. Schauffele's win in 2022 at -7 was the highest score the Scottish Open has had at the Renaissance Club since the course became the annual home of this event starting in 2019. The next-highest winning score was -11 by Aaron Rai in 2020.

The 2025 Scottish Open winner will take home $1.575 million of the $9 million purse along with 500 FedEx Cup points.

2025 Scottish Open betting odds

In what will surprise very few, Scheffler is the runaway favorite to win the Scottish Open at +360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Next up is McIlroy, who followed up his 2023 Scottish Open title with a fourth-place finish last year, at +850. Schauffele, who won The Open last year for his second major title of the year, is third at +1800. Here's what the top of the odds board at DraftKings looks like entering the first round.

Scottie Scheffler (+360)

Rory McIlroy (+850)

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)

Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Robert MacIntyre (+3000)

Ludvig Aberg (+3000)

Justin Thomas (+3500)

Sam Burns (+4000)

Corey Connors (+4000)

Viktor Hovland (+4000)

2025 Scottish Open best bets, longshots

When in doubt, bet Scheffler to win. Or better yet, bet him to finish in the top five or top 10, which he did in this event in 2023 before skipping the tournament last year. As far as other names near the top of the odds leaderboard, McIlroy is both a former event winner but also finished in the top five last year. MacIntyre has also been right at the top of the Scottish Open leaderboard each of the last two years and figures to be in contention on his home soil once again.

Burns (+4000) has been playing very well of late and nearly won his first major at the U.S. Open. Rai (+6000) won this event in 2020 before the PGA took it over, and he also finished fourth last year. Ryan Fox is also +6000 and he's won twice since the start of May and finished 12th here in 2023 and

As for longshots, Tom Kim (+7500) finished third in the 2022 Scottish Open before finishing tied for sixth in 2023 and tied for 15th last year. The 2025 PGA season hasn't been great for Kim, but he's played well at this course each of the last three years, which is always worth keeping an eye on. Two other longshots to keep in mind are Max Greyserman (+8000) and Brian Harman (+9000). Greyserman finished 21st at the Scottish Open last year and is coming off a second-place run in the Rocket Classic. He's also made 10 straight cuts dating back to the Masters and has missed only two cuts this year. As for Harman, he also finished 21st here last year at -11 and was 12th in 2023 at -7, which came after a +4 finish on Sunday. Harman is coming off an eighth-place finish at the Travelers Championship a few weeks ago.