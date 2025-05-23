The 2025 Serie A championship will be decided when Napoli battle Cagliari and Como take on Inter Milan on Friday. Napoli enter their final match of the regular season just one point ahead of Inter Milan in the Serie A table. If Napoli can earn the win, they will become Italian champions for just the fourth time in their existence. If Napoli lose and Inter Milan triumph, Inter Milan will retain their Scudetto title. If Napoli loses and Inter Milan earns a draw, the teams will be forced into a playoff to determine the championship. You can catch the action on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

The Napoli vs. Cagliari match from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET. Napoli are the -700 favorites (risk $700 to win $100) in the latest Napoli vs. Cagliari odds, while Cagliari are +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. The Como vs. Inter Milan match from Stadio Comunale G. Sinigaglia in Como, Italy, is also set for 2:45 p.m. Inter Milan are the -160 favorites in the Como vs. Inter Milan odds, while Como are +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under goals scored is 2.5.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Napoli vs. Cagliari:

Scott McTominay any time goal scorer (+145)

Scott McTominay is Napoli's second-leading scorer with 11 goals and four assists in 33 appearances, including 32 starts. He has taken 74 shots, including 31 on target. In a 2-0 win over Torino on April 27, he scored a pair of goals on just two shots, both on target. He had two assists in a 2-2 draw with Genoa on May 11. Napoli are clearly the better side, but the pressure seems to be mounting as they have earned just two draws in their last two matches. The expert anticipates that Napoli will come together in the finale to earn the championship. Scott McTominay is at +135 as an anytime scorer, and new users can use a BetMGM promo code to make this bet.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Como vs. Inter Milan:

BTTS + Over 2.5 goals (-110) 1u

BTTS in the first half (+300) .5u

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (-110)

Como has played well of late and are unbeaten in their last eight matches. They have also scored at least one goal in 14 consecutive games. Inter Milan, meanwhile, needs to win this match to have any realistic chance to win the championship. They have scored at least two goals in each of their last three matches. The expert anticipates both sides will be highly motivated. "While Inter will be desperate to win, their season isn't over," Eimer said. "They still have the Champions League final against PSG at the end of this month, so they'll have to find the line between playing their hearts out and preparing for the giants of France. Expect Inter to go for three points, but I wouldn't be shocked if Como makes it incredibly difficult for them." New users could use a FanDuel promo code and bet these odds for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at -120.

Both teams to score in the first half (+300)

Inter Milan has scored a league-high 77 goals this season and are led by forwards Marcus Thuram, who leads the team with 14 goals, and Lautaro Martinez, who has 12. Como, meanwhile, is led by forwards Assane Diao with eight goals, and Patrick Cutrone with seven. This prop is priced at +260 at FanDuel

