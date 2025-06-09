After overtime thrillers in the first two games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 1-1 entering Game 3 in South Florida on Monday. Leon Draisaitl delivered the winner in Game 1 for the Oilers, while Brad Marchand gave the Panthers the victory and ended a double-overtime battle in Game 2. Draisaitl is +115 to score a goal in Game 3, while Marchand is +290 in the latest NHL player props from FanDuel.

For Oilers vs. Panthers in Game 3, you can also bet on how many shots on goal each player will register, how many points they'll account for, and even get longshot odds on which players could score a Stanley Cup hat trick.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the first week of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are three player props for Panthers vs. Oilers on Monday (odds subject to change):

Brad Marchand over 1.5 shots on goal (-164)

Viktor Arvidsson over 1.5 shots on goal (+105)

Sergei Bobrovsky under 25.5 saves (+110)

The 36-year-old was a late-season addition for the Panthers and he was specifically targeted to give them a boost later on the in the postseason. Now he's starting to deliver, playing just over 20 minutes and scoring a goal in Game 1 and then scoring twice (including the game-winner) in 22 minutes of action in Game 2.

Marchand registered 10 shots on goal overall during the first two games of the series and it's become clear that he left some gas in the tank for this stage of the playoffs after registering two points overall during the Carolina series. FanDuel has the best price here and the model is predicting that Marchand averages 2.6 shots on goal in Game 3 overall.

You've seen one of the best bets for Panthers vs. Oilers on Monday.

Viktor Arvidsson over 1.5 shots on goal (+105)

Arvidsson was acquired over the offseason but this veteran is also making an impact as Edmonton looks to end Canada's 32-year Stanley Cup drought. He put four shots on net and scored a goal in a Game 1 win for the Oilers and then registered an assist in their Game 2 loss, though he only had one shot on goal.

He's played 47 combines shifts over the first two games of the series and the former 30-goal scorer in Nashville is one of a handful of veteran forwards who can take pressure off Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. DraftKings and BetMGM are both offering +105 here and the model is predicting he produces 2.4 SOG on average.

Sergei Bobrovsky under 25.5 saves (+110)

The two-time Vezina winner guided the Panthers to a Stanley Cup last season and he'll be looking for a rebound performance after giving up eight goals over the first two games. Bobrovsky had 42 saves in each of those contests, but the numbers are skewed by the fact that the two teams played roughly 50 extra minutes of hockey.

He's finished with 25 saves or fewer in 14 of the 16 postseason games that have finished in regulation this season and the model is banking on him facing a smaller shot total tonight. Caesars has the best odds for this NHL player prop.

Want more NHL picks for Monday?