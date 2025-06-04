Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will begin their redemption campaign against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated the Oilers in seven games to be Stanley Cup champions last season, and they won both games in the 2025 regular-season series. Florida is coming off of a five-game series against Carolina Hurricanes, while it took Edmonton five games to advance past the Dallas Stars. Puck drop for Game 1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton is at 8 p.m. ET. You can also check out our Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 picks.

Edmonton is a -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds, while Florida is a +111 underdog (risk $100 to win $111). The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+180) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Oilers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the first week of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are three player props for Oilers vs. Panthers on Wednesday (odds subject to change):

Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal (-170)

Leon Draisaitl 2+ points (+125)

Sergei Bobrovsky over 24.5 saves (-125)

No. 97 is averaging 3.7 shots per game over 16 playoff games, and has recorded three or more shots on goal in four of his last five games. McDavid to register three or more shots on goal in Game 1 is listed at -170.

You've seen one of the best bets for Stars vs. Oilers on Wednesday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

Leon Draisaitl 2+ points (+125)

McDavid's teammate and fellow forward has been on a role in the 2025 NHL playoffs, getting on the scoresheet 25 times (seven goals, 18 assists) over 16 games. He opened up the Western Conference Final with three points in Game 1 against the Dallas Stars, and tallied two points a piece in Games 4 and 5.

This player prop is priced at +125.

Sergei Bobrovsky over 24.5 saves (-125)

The SportsLine model is projecting Game 1 will be high-scoring, which suggests the Oilers will keep Bobrovsky busy in net. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has made over 24.5 saves in three of his last five starts against a Carolina Hurricanes team that was averaging 30.5 shots per game, and will now face an Edmonton side that is averaging 30.8 shots per night. Bobrovsky to make over 24.5 saves is listed -125 at DraftKings.

