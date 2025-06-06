Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers look to take a commanding series lead when they host Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Friday. Bobrovsky made an impressive 42 saves, but Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Oilers came from behind for a 4-3 victory in Game 1. Puck drop for Game 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton is at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is a -129 favorite on the money line (risk $129 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Oilers odds, while Florida is a +109 underdog (risk $100 to win $109). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+187) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 picks here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

Here are three player props for Oilers vs. Panthers on Friday (odds subject to change):

Sam Bennett over 2.5 shots on goal (-155)

Connor McDavid over 1.5 points (-118)

Sergei Bobrovsky over 25.5 saves (-105)

Bennett registered five shots on goal in his two-goal effort in Game 1, his second straight game putting up five SOG. He totaled six SOG in two regular-season games against Edmonton, and the SportsLine model appears confident he will continue to keep Stuart Skinner busy on Friday night.

Connor McDavid over 1.5 points (-118)

Edmonton's captain has tallied two points in each of his last four games. He was the primary helper on both of Draisaitl's goals on Wednesday, making it his fourth in five playoff home games with multiple points. This player prop is listed at -118 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sergei Bobrovsky over 25.5 saves (-105)

The SportsLine model is projecting that under 6.5 goals will be scored in Game 2, but that doesn't mean the Oilers will lay off peppering Bobrovsky with shots. Edmonton entered the Stanley Cup Final averaging 30.8 shots per night, and the Oilers exceeded that with 46 SOG in Game 1.

