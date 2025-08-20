golfbets-tourchamppromo.png
The PGA Tour season comes to an end this week in Atlanta, featuring the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings. Taft Gantt, who's nailed three outright winners since June, breaks down his best bets for the week. For more real-time, free picks every day, check out the Inside the Lines Blog.

Tour Championship Best Bets

Russell Henley To Win W/O Scheffler (+1200, FanDuel)

Henley heads back home to Georgia for the season finale after the best year of his career - highlighted by a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and nine Top-10 finishes. This will be his third straight trip to East Lake, where he's built a strong track record. Last year, he fired a 62 in the final round -- the tournament's lowest score -- and finished among just three players to post 17-under or better gross par.

With elite driving accuracy, crisp ball-striking and the added boost of a home-state crowd, the Bulldog has a real shot to close out the season with another win.

Tommy Fleetwood Top 5 (+220, FanDuel)

Few players have been steadier in the Playoffs than Fleetwood, with finishes of T3 and T4 in the first two legs. The win continues to elude him, but his consistency makes him a strong top-5 bet. He's riding 11 straight sub-70 rounds and has posted solid results at East Lake the past two years, proving he can handle the test.

Sam Burns To Win W/O Scheffler, McIlroy, Fleetwood (+1400, bet365)

Burns has quietly become one of the most dangerous players on Tour, leading the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting. That form carried over to Caves Valley, where he finished T4. He's also put up strong results at East Lake the past few years, averaging 67.8 in his last 10 rounds. Burns has one last chance to send a message to Keegan Bradley that he's worthy of a spot on Team USA.

This is a recap of Taft's golf picks since joining the Inside the Lines Team:

TAFT'S GOLF PICKS RESULTSPROFIT$467.25




TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIPODDSSBUNITS
Keegan Bradley to Win3500FD35.00
Keegan Bradley Top 10300DK3.00
Cameron Young to Win5000FD-1.00
Cameron Young Top 5900FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele to Win1600FD-1.00
Xander Schauffele Top 20-150FD-1.00




ROCKET CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Rickie Fowler Top 51000bet365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10400CS-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20400MGM4.00
Rickie Fowler To Win5000FD-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win4000FD-1.00
Cam Champ To Win12500MGM-1.00
Aldrich Potgieter To Win (LIVE)2200bet36522.00
Aldrich Potgieter Top 10 (LIVE)175bet3651.75




JOHN DEERE CLASSICODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5000FD-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win5000FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen To Win5000FD-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 10500FD-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10500FD-1.00
Michael Thorbjornsen Top 10500FD-1.00




SCOTTISH OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler Top 5130bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre Top 10260CS-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet365-1.00
Bobby MacIntyre To Win3000FD-1.00
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2200FD-1.00




THE OPENODDSSBUNITS
Scottie Scheffler To Win550bet3655.50
Tommy Fleetwood To Win2600FD-1.00
Russell Henley To Win6500FD-1.00
Scottie Scheffler Top 5125bet3651.25
Tommy Fleetwood Top 10225MGM-1.00
Russell Henley Top 10500CS5.00




3M OPENODDSSBUNITS
Max Greyserman To Win3500BET365-1.00
Max Greyserman Top 5650BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp To Win3500BETMGM-1.00
Jake Knapp Top 10350BETMGM3.50
Cam Champ To Win6000BET365-1.00
Cam Champ Top 20275CS-1.00




Wyndham ChampionshipODDSSBUNITS
Denny McCarthy To Win5500BETMGM-1.00
Denny McCarthy Top 20275BETMGM2.75
Sam Stevens To Win5500FD-1.00
Sam Stevens Top 51100BET365-1.00
Luke Clanton To Win8000BET365-1.00
Luke Clanton Top 10700BET365-1.00
FedEx ChampionshipODDSSBUNITS
Xander Schauffele1800FD-1.00
Russell Henley Top 10230CS-1.00
Corey Conners Top 20120DK-1.00
Ludvig Aberg Top 10175DK1.75
Harris English Top 10300FD-1.00
Rory McIlroy Top 5165CS-1.00