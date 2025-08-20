2025 Tour Championship: Expert picks, predictions, outright winners include Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley
With the season finale here, Taft Gantt looks to cash another outright winner of 2025. He's up 46.25 units since CBS. Who is he betting on at East Lake to win the Tour Championship?
The PGA Tour season comes to an end this week in Atlanta, featuring the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings. Taft Gantt, who's nailed three outright winners since June, breaks down his best bets for the week. For more real-time, free picks every day, check out the Inside the Lines Blog.
Tour Championship Best Bets
Russell Henley To Win W/O Scheffler (+1200, FanDuel)
Henley heads back home to Georgia for the season finale after the best year of his career - highlighted by a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and nine Top-10 finishes. This will be his third straight trip to East Lake, where he's built a strong track record. Last year, he fired a 62 in the final round -- the tournament's lowest score -- and finished among just three players to post 17-under or better gross par.
With elite driving accuracy, crisp ball-striking and the added boost of a home-state crowd, the Bulldog has a real shot to close out the season with another win.
Tommy Fleetwood Top 5 (+220, FanDuel)
Few players have been steadier in the Playoffs than Fleetwood, with finishes of T3 and T4 in the first two legs. The win continues to elude him, but his consistency makes him a strong top-5 bet. He's riding 11 straight sub-70 rounds and has posted solid results at East Lake the past two years, proving he can handle the test.
Expect him to be in the mix once again this week.
Sam Burns To Win W/O Scheffler, McIlroy, Fleetwood (+1400, bet365)
Burns has quietly become one of the most dangerous players on Tour, leading the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting. That form carried over to Caves Valley, where he finished T4. He's also put up strong results at East Lake the past few years, averaging 67.8 in his last 10 rounds. Burns has one last chance to send a message to Keegan Bradley that he's worthy of a spot on Team USA.
This is a recap of Taft's golf picks since joining the Inside the Lines Team:
