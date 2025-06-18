J.J. Spaun emerged victorious out of a crowded field at Oakmont Country Club over the weekend to win the 125th U.S. Open and secure not just his first major championship, but his second PGA Tour victory as he was the only player to finish under par. Spaun will be in action again this weekend at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, which is the final signature event of the 2025 PGA season. Should you back Spaun again if you're interested in Travelers Championship golf betting?

This event has had some big-name winners in recent years, with Scottie Scheffler taking home the hardware last year, Keegan Bradley winning in 2023 and Xander Schauffele leaving as the champ in 2022.

If you are looking at betting on golf, here's what you need to know about Travelers Championship betting, including what the odds look like at some of the top betting sites ahead of Thursday's first round. Those top sites are also offering sportsbook promos for new users, which you can use for this week's signature event, which airs on CBS and Paramount+.

What to know about TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands has hosted the Travelers Championship since 1984. This week's event is the last signature event of the PGA Tour schedule. Signature events are marquee tournaments that have larger prize pools than other non-major tourneys on the schedule. This year's tournament has a $20 million purse with $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Unlike last week's U.S. Open, which had one player finish under par, the Travelers is used to having low scores. Scheffler won at -22 last year, Bradley was -23 in 2023 and Schauffele was -19 in 2022. The course is a par 70 and plays at just under 6,900 yards. There are just two par 5s on the course, but they are far more reachable than at Oakmont. There are also some reachable par 4s on the card, such as the 15th hole, which is under 300 yards. TPC River Highlands is also home of the lowest single-round score in PGA Tour history when Jim Furyk shot a 58 in 2016.

Simply put: After watching some of the biggest names in golf succumb to the brutal conditions at Oakmont last weekend, expect the PGA's top stars to go low this weekend.

The 2025 Travelers Championship field

The biggest names on the PGA Tour will be on the course this week in Connecticut, as this 72-man event is a no-cut event, meaning all 72 competitors will play all four rounds. Scheffler, naturally, is the headliner, both because he's the World No. 1 but also as he's the reigning champ. Schauffele, Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are just a few of the other top names in the field. Scheffler, Schauffele, Bradley, Jordan Spieth and Harris English are all past Travelers winners who will be teeing it up this weekend.

Scheffler won three times last month, including the PGA Championship, and he finished tied for seventh at the U.S. Open last week. Spaun, of course, is coming off a herculean effort at Oakmont last weekend to win the U.S. Open, and some other recent PGA winners in the field this week are Sepp Straka and Ben Griffin.

2025 Travelers Championship betting odds

Scheffler is the heavy betting favorite to repeat at the Travelers. He's +300 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The top of the odds board looks like this:

Scottie Scheffler (+300)

Rory McIlroy (+1200)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Ludvig Aberg (+2500)

Justin Thomas (+3000)

Viktor Hovland (+3300)

Spaun is +5500, as are Spieth and Griffin. Adam Scott, who played in the final pairing at the U.S. Open, is +6500, while Sam Burns, who was the leader heading into Sunday at Oakmont, is +4000.

2025 Travelers Championship best bets, longshots

It's basically been Scheffler's world and we're all living in it when it comes to success on the PGA Tour over the last three-plus years. He's won 16 times since February 2022 and has finished near the top of the leaderboard in countless other events, especially the Travelers. Schauffele and Bradley having won here in recent years naturally makes them come to mind, as well. Thomas has finished in the top 10 in this event each of the last two years, as well.

A few other players to note who have longer odds this week are Sungjae Im (+6500), Brian Harman (+9000) and Tom Kim (+10000). Im finished 29th at this event in 2023 but was tied for third last year at -20. Im started the U.S. Open hot, reaching -5 on Thursday before faltering and shooting +16 for the week. He's been one of the Tour's most accurate drivers (T9) and best putters (fourth) in 2025. As for Harman, the lefty known for his pre-shot waggles has three top-10 finishes at the Travelers over the last three years, finishing -11 in 2022 (T8), -20 in 2023 (T2) and -17 a year ago (T7). Kim finished second last year to Scheffler, losing in a playoff after going -22 across the first four rounds. He posted one of the better final rounds at the U.S. Open on Sunday at +2 to finish +9 and tied for 33rd.