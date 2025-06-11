The 125th U.S. Open begins Thursday, June 12 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, which is hosting the historic major for the 10th time. The last time Oakmont played host to the U.S. Open was 2016, when Dustin Johnson shot -4 to win his first major championship. Johnson is in the field, which is headlined by No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2025 Masters winner and newest Grand Slam member Rory McIlroy as well as Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open winner who won last year at Pinehurst No. 2.

If you're interested in betting on golf, here's everything you need to know about the 125th U.S. Open, including what the odds look like at some of the top betting sites, which are offering sportsbook promos for new users.

What to know about Oakmont Country Club

If you follow golf media members on social media, you've probably heard about or even seen the conditions at Oakmont this year. Simply put, if you miss fairways off the tee, good luck. The rough is exceptionally thick and deep, and hitting greens from off the fairway will be incredibly difficult if not impossible. No U.S. Open winner has won at over par since Brooks Koepka in 2018, but that could be in play this year.

There is a chance of rain during the tournament, with storms expected ahead of the first round. That could actually help the field, however, as that would soften up the greens, which are expected to be fast and difficult.

Oakmont is a Par 70 with just two Par 5s on the course in holes 4 and 12, both of which are set to play at over 600 yards. Par 5s are typically scoring holes for players, especially with how far the top players hit their driver these days, but it may be tough to hit the green on these two Par 5s in two shots with how long they're playing, and it will be nearly impossible to do so if you miss the fairway off the tee. The total yardage for the course is 7,372, and of the four Par 3s on the card, only one is under 200 yards, which is the 182-yard 13th hole. Keep a close eye out for hole No. 8, which is a 289-yard behemoth of a Par 3.

The 2025 U.S. Open field

Scheffler, McIlroy and DeChambeau are the headliners for this year's 156-man field, but there's no shortage of other stars and big names in this tournament. Two-time major winner and former World No. 1 Jon Rahm, who won the 2021 U.S. Open, is also in the field, as is Xander Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship and The Open last year.

Other past U.S. Open winners in the field include Wyndham Clark (2023), Matt Fitzpatrick (2022), Gary Woodland (2019), Koepka (2017, 2018), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Justin Rose (2013). McIlroy won the US Open in 2011 for his first major championship.

Scheffler enters this year's tournament on a great roll, having won three times in May, including the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow for his third major title. And two weeks ago, Scheffler picked up his second consecutive Memorial Tournament. Ben Griffin is a recent winner as well having won the Charles Schwab Challenge in mid-May, and Sepp Straka won the Truist Championship last month.

As for the LIV golfers, DeChambeau won LIV South Korea at the beginning of May, and Joaquin Niemann was the victor last weekend at LIV Virginia. Niemann has won four LIV tournaments this year, and he's in the field for his fifth U.S. Open appearance.

2025 US Open odds

Unsurprisingly, Scheffler is the overwhelming betting favorite at Oakmont. The 16-time Tour winner is priced at +275 at DraftKings to win his first U.S. Open title, which would get him 3/4 of the way to a career Grand Slam, needing just a win at The Open. DeChambeau has the second-shortest odds to win his third US Open at +750, followed by McIlroy (+1200), Rahm (+1200), Schauffle (+2200) and Collin Morikawa (+2500).

Some other notable odds include Ludvig Aberg, who is seeking his first major, at +3000, Niemann at +3000, Koepka at +5500 and both Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama at +7000.

2025 U.S. Open best bets, longshots

It's hard to think Scheffler and DeChambeau won't be in contention this weekend. Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in 13 of his 18 major appearances since the start of 2022, and DeChambeau has finished sixth or better in five of his six appearances in 2024 and 2025. Scheffler is -175 to finish in the top five and -350 to finish in the top 10, while DeChambeau is +160 for a top-five finish and -120 to finish in the top 10.

Driving accuracy will be key at Oakmont this week given the thick, deep rough and the two especially lengthy Par 5s. As such, a few players who have been stellar in that department this year are worth mentioning as longshots to keep an eye on. Aaron Rai (+10000) leads the PGA Tour in driving accuracy this year, Lucas Glover (+20000) is seventh and Straka (+5000) is ninth.

The greens are expected to be fast and tough to read, and Justin Thomas (+4500) leads the Tour this year in putts per hole this year. McIlroy is notably fourth in this category and Scheffler is sixth.

There are three players in the 2025 field who are in the top 10 on Tour in both driving accuracy and putts per hole: Morikawa (+2500), Straka (+5000), and Sungjae Im (+12000). Morikawa ranks second in driving accuracy and fifth in putts per hole, Straka is ninth in driving accuracy and eighth in putts per hole and Im is eighth in driving accuracy and third in putts per hole. Morikawa is hardly considered a longshot as he has the sixth-shortest odds in the field, and Straka is tied for the 12th-shortest odds. Im, however, is tied for the 34th-shortest odds at +12000 and could be a longshot play worth monitoring. Im finished seventh in last year's U.S. Open and is seeking his first major championship. He has six top-20 finishes in 14 events this year and leads the PGA with the fewest putts per round in 2025.