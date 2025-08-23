The final Grand Slam tournament officially starts this week. The best tennis players in the world will be competing in New York at the U.S. Open, with the first round beginning on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have won every Grand Slam men's singles title in 2024 and 2025. Which one is the favorite to do so at Arthur Ashe Stadium?

On the women's side, there have been six different winners the past six tournaments, so will we see another new champion emerge?

Let's check out the latest men's and women's U.S. Open champion odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

As expected, Sinner and Alcaraz are in a class of their own for U.S. Open futures odds, with Sinner the +105 favorite and Alcaraz close behind at +170. The next-closest player is Novak Djokovic at +1200. Djokovic has won four U.S. Open titles (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023) but has also been eliminated before the quarterfinals in three of his past five U.S. Open tournaments played.

Jack Draper is at +2000, and then a couple Americans appear with Ben Shelton at +2200 (Alexander Zverev is also +2200) and Taylor Fritz at +2700. The last American man to win a Grand Slam singles title was Andy Roddick all the way back in 2003, which was at that year's U.S. Open.

After Fritz, Daniil Medvedev at +7000 and Frances Tiafoe, another American, at +8000 are the only other two players with odds shorter than +10000 (or 100/1) to win the U.S. Open men's singles title.

The women's side is a lot more wide open. While there are nine men with odds shorter than +10000 to win the U.S. Open, there are 26 women who can make that same claim.

It's tight at the top for the women's title odds, with Iga Swiatek (+280) just edging out reigning U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek is coming off a Wimbledon title, while Sabalenka has failed to win a Grand Slam title so far in 2025.

Coco Gauff is third at +950, followed by Mirra Andreeva at +1100 and Elena Rybakina at +1300. Naomi Osaka, who is one of two women in the field with multiple U.S. Open titles (2018 and 2020) is next at +1900. The other multi-time winner in this year's tournament is 45-year-old Venus Williams, who was given a wild card spot to participate in the U.S. Open. Williams won in 2000 and 2001, and she is a massive +25000 for a historic third title in 2025.

Other notable names are Madison Keys at +2200, Emma Raducanu at +2700, Jessica Pegula at +4500 and Emma Navarro at +8000.