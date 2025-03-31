The Masters tees off next week, but we get a nice appetizer with the 2025 Valero Texas Open starting Thursday. Normally, the biggest stars in golf will take the week off to get ready for Augusta but there are still plenty of noteworthy names competing in San Antonio.

Ludvig Aberg is the +1200 favorite to win the Valero Texas Open at FanDuel Sportsbook. Aberg finished in first at The Genesis Invitational in mid-February, but hasn't found the same success in his two events after that win—tying for 22nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and missing the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood (+1400) and Corey Conners (+1800) are next, followed by Patrick Cantlay and Hideki Matsuyama each at +2000. Matsuyama is the only one of that bunch with a victory in 2025, taking home The Sentry in early January.

Conners, however, has ripped off three top-10 finishes this month. He pulled off a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, tied for sixth at THE PLAYERS Championship and tied for eighth at the Valspar Championship. Conners has also won the Valero Texas Open twice, doing so in 2019 and 2023.

The only other golfers with odds at +3000 or shorter for this tournament are 2021 winner Jordan Spieth at +2200, Keegan Bradley at +2500, Akshay Bhatia at +2800 and Denny McCarthy at +3000. Bhatia won last year's Valero Texas Open after outlasting McCarthy in a playoff. There hasn't been a repeat winner at this event since Zach Johnson accomplished the feat in 2008 and 2009.

Besides Bhatia, Spieth and Conners, other previous Valero Texas Open winners in this year's field are Charley Hoffman (2016) at +7000, Johnson (2008 and 2009) at +25000, Martin Laird (2013) at +35000 and Jimmy Walker (2015) at +75000.

