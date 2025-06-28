Carlos Alcaraz enters Wimbledon with his head held extremely high, as he's not only the defending two-time champion of this event, but he's also coming off his second consecutive French Open title after completing an incredible comeback against Jannik Sinner in the finals. On the women's side, Coco Gauff won her second major at Roland Garros, defeating Aryna Sabalenka for the championship, and Barbora Krejcikova looks to defend her crown at Wimbledon after winning last year. The action officially begins Monday, June 30, in London.

What do the latest Wimbledon odds and lines look like at the top sportsbooks? If you're interested in betting on tennis, here's everything you need to know about the latest tennis major.

Wimbledon men's tournament odds, preview

Alcaraz, now a five-time major winner, will look to win his second of the year and his third Wimbledon in a row. He enters this year's tournament as the resounding favorite, checking in at +135 at FanDuel. Sinner, who lost to Alcaraz in a heartbreaking five-set classic at Roland Garros, comes in with the second-shortest odds in the field at +175.

After the two biggest stars in the world of tennis, it's the legendary Novak Djokovic, a record 24-time major winner, who checks in at +650. Djokovic trails only Roger Federer in total Wimbledon titles, as Federer won it all there eight times while Djokovic has seven to his name and can tie his longtime rival with a win this year. Alcaraz has defeated Djokovic in the men's final each of the last two years.

Since 2003, only five men have won Wimbledon: Federer, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. Sinner will try and join that exclusive club, as will other notables in the field, such as Jack Draper (+1200), Alexander Zverev (+3000) and Alexander Bublik (+3100).

Wimbledon women's tournament odds, preview

While the men's field seems to be top-heavy, the women's field has a good mix of clear favorites and other notable names. Sabalenka, a two-time major winner, is the betting favorite at BetMGM at +275, followed by 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina (+500), Gauff (+750), Iga Swiatek (+800) and 2023 Wimbledon winner Markéta Vondroušová (+1000). Krejcikova, last year's winner, is +3300.

Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in last year's final, while Ons Jabeur lost to Vondroušová in 2023 and Rybakina in 2022. Jabeur is a top contender in this year's field as well, coming in at +2500 at BetMGM.

