Carlos Alcaraz enters Wimbledon in fantastic fashion as both the two-time defending champion as well as coming off an epic win over Jannik Sinner in the French Open final. As for the women's side of Wimbledon, Barbora Krejcikova was a surprise winner last year, taking home the crown despite entering the tournament as the 31st seed. She enters a loaded field this year as she aims to defend her title, and she'll have to contend with the likes of Coco Gauff, who just won the French Open over Aryna Sabalenka. The first round begins Monday, June 30, in London.

What are the Wimbledon odds and Wimbledon lines at the top sportsbooks? If you're interested in betting on tennis and Wimbledon betting, here's everything you need to know about the latest tennis major.

Wimbledon men's tournament odds, preview

Alcaraz enters Wimbledon 2025 as a five-time major champion, and he can bring home his sixth major and third Wimbledon title with another successful run in London. He's the heavy favorite to win Wimbledon 2025 at +100 at FanDuel. Sinner, who is coming off a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Alcaraz in the French Open, has the next-shortest odds at +200. Sinner is a three-time major champ who is the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

After those two young stars is the biggest name in either field: the legendary Novak Djokovic. "The Joker" is a 24-time major champion who is listed at +750 in the latest Wimbledon odds. He has won seven Wimbledon titles, trailing only Roger Federer's eight for the most all time. Djokovic made it to the final each of the last two years, falling to Alcaraz both times.

Wimbledon has been exclusively won by big names since 2003, with only five men winning the title: Federer, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. Sinner is aiming to win his first Wimbledon and join that incredible list, and other notables in the tournament include Jack Draper (+1800), Alexander Zverev (+3500) and Taylor Fritz (+4300).

Wimbledon women's tournament odds, preview

The men's field seems to be a three-man race, but the women's side is expected to be more competitive. Sabalenka, a two-time major winner, is the favorite at +260 at DraftKings, followed by Elena Rybakina (+600), Gauff (+800) and Iga Swiatek (+900). Madison Keys is +1500, Mirra Andreeva is +1600 and 2023 Wimbledon winner Markéta Vondroušová is +1800. Krejcikova, last year's winner, is an underdog at +8000.

Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini (+3000 this year) in last year's final, while Ons Jabeur (+6000) lost to Vondroušová in 2023 and Rybakina in 2022.

