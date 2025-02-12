Major League Baseball's exhibition season will officially get underway on Thursday, February 20, making this the opportune time to think about the year to come. For some people, that means figuring out what games to attend and where, or attempting to project what their favorite team's roster will look like on Opening Day. For others still, it means divining who will win the World Series.

If that last activity speaks to you, then you might be in luck.

Below, we've provided a look at BetMGM Sportsbook's latest World Series odds for all 30 MLB teams. The higher the value after the plus sign, the less likely that team is considered to win the World Series.

The Dodgers are once again considered the favorites to win the World Series -- and, in the process, become the first repeat champions since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. It's hard to knock that selection given the Dodgers had an eventful winter, adding stars like Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell to an already strong collection of talent.

If you're looking for a darkhorse pick, we suppose you could do worse than the Mets, who check in with the fifth best odds after an exciting winter of their own. Our Matt Snyder examining the Mets' chances of winning their first World Series title since 1986 back in December.