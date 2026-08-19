The world's biggest soccer league begins a new season on Friday when defending champions Arsenal take on newly promoted Coventry City to begin the Premier League campaign. That will be the first of 380 total matches across the season, all of which will come with plenty of soccer betting opportunities. Below, we'll look at some attractive futures bets for the 2026-27 season at the best betting apps, including which of the Premier League title contenders will lift the trophy and which star could win the Golden Boot. We'll be using odds from FanDuel.

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2026-27 Premier League futures picks at FanDuel

Manchester United to win the league (+850)

to win the league (+850) Aston Villa to finish in the top four (+510)

to finish in the top four (+510) Joao Pedro to win Golden Boot (+1800)

Manchester United to win the league (+850)

Arsenal are rightful +105 favorites to win the Premier League for a second straight season. Mikel Arteta finally broke through and finished first and only improved his team this summer by adding Bruno Guimarães from Newacastle, Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and are reportedly close to snagging Ezri Konsa from fellow Champions League team Aston Villa.

Why not back the Gunners to finish the job again, in that case? Winning back-to-back titles is hard, and Arsenal might be more focused on winning the Champions League this season after falling short in such heartbreaking fashion. It's not hard to imagine Arteta allocating his resources that way, particularly with so many of the team's important players barely getting a chance to rest over the summer after playing in the World Cup. And, frankly, a +105 bet just doesn't provide the sort of value we'd want for futures prop betting.

Why United, then? Manchester City seem a bit jumbled with Enzo Maresca now at the helm, Chelsea are still overstuffed with young players, Liverpool feel an attacker or two short, Spurs might need more time to gel with all of the new additions, and Aston Villa have undergone such a dramatic overhaul that competing for a title is all but surely out of the question.

Enter Manchester United. After years and years of turbulence, Michael Carrick arrived in the middle of the season to provide desperately needed stability. The midfield has been revamped with the arrivals of Youri Tielemans (another Villa poaching) and Andrey Santos, with Carlos Baleba also reportedly close to joining. The Red Devils probably still need a left back, but the transfer window remains open. As long as Bruno Fernandes is quarterbacking the attack and the new-look midfield can provide some control, Man U will be extremely dangerous. They're as big a threat as any of the league's crown jewel clubs. Bet on Manchester United and more at FanDuel:

Aston Villa to finish in the top four (+510)

There likely isn't a club in the Prem that's had more of a whirlwind summer than Aston Villa. Just a few months ago, the Villans enjoyed a rowdy drunken parade through the streets of Birmingham after lifiting the Europa League trophy. They secured a Champions League berth with the win -- and even if they hadn't, their fourth-place league finish would have done the job. It was an incredible achievement for the players and manager Unai Emery, who had barely been able to refresh his squad due to the team's financial constraints, which were only magnified by missing out on a Champions League berth on goal difference on the final day of the 2024-2025 season. The trophy put Villa back in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons. For a club like Villa, it's a nearly unprecedented feat.

Three months after the Europa League victory in Istanbul, which may have served as the launching point for a push to join the ranks of the Premier League's elite, the squad has all but had its spine ripped out. Midfielder Amadou Onana suffered an ACL injury at the World Cup. Attacker Morgan Rogers was sold to Chelsea for a record fee. Tielemans left for Manchester United after having his release clause activated. Konsa is reportedly now a Gunner. Left back Lucas Digne? Now at Paris Saint-Germain. Mercurial goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, as of this writing, is in limbo after mounting a second straight failed attempt to abscond to a bigger team and has been replaced by new signing Zion Suzuki. And at the present, Villa are trying to fend off Saudi league interest in striker Ollie Watkins.

As of publication, Villa likely still needs to bring in at least three more players, to say nothing of potentially having to replace Watkins. This could be Emery's greatest challenge yet.

If there's anyone who could make it work, it's him. There's a strong argument to be made that Emery is the best manager in the Premier League now that Pep Guardiola has left Manchester City. Villa also hasn't been idle with incoming players. As noted, Suzuki is here and represents exciting upside in goal. Midfielder Johan Manzambi has superstar potential and should be back on the pitch soon after he recovers from a knee injury suffered at the World Cup. Joao Gomes offers a different profile than Tielemans in the middle but has looked superb in preseason. Villa have also upgraded their depth at both fullback spots.

There are also new faces in attack. Emery loves to fix players who have lost their way, and his latest project is winger Alejandro Garnacho. There's no denying Garnacho's talent. It's simply a matter of whether Emery can put the pieces together. Also worth noting is hulking 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo, who announced himself to the world in the European Super Cup this month when he bullied PSG's back line and scored on the reigning European champions.

Watkins staying could be the key. But Emery has guided his teams to European competition for 18 straight seasons. With so much change and volatility at the usual suspects at the top of the Premier League, Emery could bring Villa back to another Champions League berth. And given how Villa have "overperfomed" in every year of his tenure, would it really be a shock this time? Back Aston Villa and more at FanDuel:

Joao Pedro to win the Golden Boot (+1800)

Chelsea were, to be blunt, a mess last season. But one of the bright spots was new striker Joao Pedro, who scored 15 goals in 35 games. Pedro's output should improve this season with actual stability on the touchline now that Xabi Alonso has been appointed as manager. He'll also have a better supporting cast with the arrival of Rogers, who is one of the best facilitators in the league and should improve both Pedro and Cole Palmer. With better passing across the front and opposing defenders having more to worry about, there's a pathway to 20+ goals for Pedro.

Of course, by picking Pedro, we're picking against Erling Haaland (-155). The Manchester City superstar is a human battering ram and possibly the best natural goalscorer in the world. That -155 price is simply way too unsightly for a futures bet. Moreover, Haaland had a busy summer at the World Cup and will also be exerting himself in the Champions League. Chelsea don't have European football to play this season, so they'll be able to get some extra rest. And, again, it remains to be seen just how effective the Enzo Maresca version of City will be.

Chelsea have the potential to make some big noise this season. If they do, Pedro will be a huge part of it. Back Joao Pedro to win the Golden Boot at FanDuel: