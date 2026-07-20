2026 3M Open longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return $65,000

Many top-ranked golfers are taking the week off after the completion of the year's last major, which could make creating a 2026 3M Open parlay with golf props a bit difficult. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the only top-25 ranked golfer in this week's field, and unsurprisingly, he's the massive +260 favorite per the latest 3M Open odds. He's followed by defending champion, Kurt Kitayama (+2200), as several lesser-known golfers may have to comprise your PGA picks and golf bets.

Emiliano Grillo has three top 10s over his last six starts at this event, which will be contested at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. Grillo's finishes include a pair of top-3s, as the Argentine is a +10000 golf longshot to win this week. However, you could also invest in finishing position 3M Open props within your PGA parlay, with Grillo at +750 for a top 10 and +1200 for a top 5. Before making any 2026 3M Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 3M Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out $65,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 3M Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the 3M Open 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's five-leg PGA Tour parlay is Jackson Koivun Top 10 (+280). After winning two NCAA championships at Auburn and being named SEC Player of the Year for a third straight season, Koivun turned pro just last month. The 21-year-old posted a top 25 at the U.S. Open and then notched a top 10 in his last start two weeks ago at the ISCO Championship.

He has a small sample size, but his metrics are among the elite on tour as, if he qualified, he'd rank among the top 10 in strokes gained: around-the-green, in addition to top 25 metrics in SG: total and SG: tee-to-green. Koivun is smartly playing in events with weaker fields to build his confidence, as the 3M Open has just one player in the Top 25 of World Ranking. Thus, Koivun should rise up the leaderboard, just as he did at the ISCO as the model has him comfortably within the top 10 at the 3M Open. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to two golf props that return at least +700 among its five PGA picks for the 2026 3M Open parlay that pays $65,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 3M Open 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of $65,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the 3M Open, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.