After a week off for the Presidents Cup, the FedEx Cup Fall continues on Thursday with the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship. The event takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. All eyes will be on rookie Jackson Koivun, who was the only player to go undefeated at the Presidents Cup as he was a big part of helping Team USA win. The latest 2026 Bank of Utah Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list him as the +1200 favorite. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Other favorites include Ben James (+1500), defending champion Michael Brennan (+1600) and Maverick McNealy, Matt Wallace and Doug Ghim, all at +2200. Before locking in any 2026 Bank of Utah Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Bank of Utah Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: Koivun, the overall favorite at +1200, stumbles and doesn't even finish in the top 3. He's a golfer to avoid this week. The PGA rookie out of Auburn won the 3M Open earlier this summer and is coming in off a strong performance at the Presidents Cup. He was the favorite in the Biltmore Championship to open the FedEx Cup Fall, however, and settled for T5 in that event. He also finished outside the top 20 in his other three points events since winning the 3M Open, so the model isn't high on his value this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on McNealy at +2200, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. The 30-year-old out of Stanford had an extremely consistent 2026 campaign, making 19 of 21 cuts and finishing in the top 25 a dozen times. He played some of his best golf in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, finishing T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T7 at the BMW Championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Bank of Utah Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot higher than +4000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Bank of Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Bank of Utah Championship odds

Get full 2026 Bank of Utah Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Jackson Koivun +1200

Ben James +1500

Michael Brennan +1600

Maverick McNealy +2200

Matt Wallace +2200

Doug Ghim +2200

Jackson Suber +2700

Marco Penge +2700

Kevin Yu +3300

Jordan Smith +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Johnny Keefer +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Mac Meissner +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Matt McCarty +4000

Rasmus Højgaard +4500

Pierceson Coody +4500

Max Homa +4500

Ben Kohles +4500

Max Greyserman +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Kristoffer Ventura +4500

Rico Hoey +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Billy Horschel +5000

Zach Bauchou +5500

Kevin Roy +5500

Neal Shipley +6000

Nick Taylor +6000

Zecheng Dou +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6500

Haotong Li +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Emiliano Grillo +7000

William Mouw +7000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

John Parry +7000

David Ford +7000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Matthieu Pavon +8000

Max McGreevy +8000

Steven Fisk +8000

Aldrich Potgieter +8000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Patrick Fishburn +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Trace Crowe +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Gordon Sargent +10000

Austin Smotherman +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000