After a week off for the Presidents Cup, the FedEx Cup Fall continues on Thursday with the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship. The event takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. All eyes will be on rookie Jackson Koivun, who was the only player to go undefeated at the Presidents Cup as he was a big part of helping Team USA win. The latest 2026 Bank of Utah Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list him as the +1200 favorite. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Other favorites include defending champion Michael Brennan (+1500), Ben James (+1600) and Maverick McNealy (+2000). Before locking in any 2026 Bank of Utah Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Paramount+ Premium is now included with every SportsLine membership! Watch the NFL on CBS, UFC, select PGA events, Champions League and more than 40,000 episodes and movies. Join right here to get both for one low price.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus for new users who trade $25+ with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

2026 Bank of Utah Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: Koivun, the overall favorite at +1200, stumbles and doesn't even finish in the top 3. He's a golfer to avoid this week. The PGA rookie out of Auburn won the 3M Open earlier this summer and is coming in off a strong performance at the Presidents Cup. He was the favorite in the Biltmore Championship to open the FedEx Cup Fall, however, and settled for T5 in that event. He also finished outside the top 20 in his other three points events since winning the 3M Open, so the model isn't high on his value this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on McNealy at +2000, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. The 30-year-old out of Stanford had an extremely consistent 2026 campaign, making 19 of 21 cuts and finishing in the top 25 a dozen times. He played some of his best golf in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, finishing T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T7 at the BMW Championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Bank of Utah Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot higher than +4000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Bank of Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Bank of Utah Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 Bank of Utah Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Jackson Koivun +1200

Michael Brennan +1500

Ben James +1600

Maverick McNealy +2000

Matt Wallace +2500

Doug Ghim +2500

Marco Penge +2500

Jackson Suber +2700

Kevin Yu +3300

Jordan Smith +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Johnny Keefer +3500

Harry Hall +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Mac Meissner +4000

Matt McCarty +4000

Rasmus Højgaard +4500

Pierceson Coody +4500

Rico Hoey +4500

Max Homa +4500

Max Greyserman +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Kristoffer Ventura +4500

Neal Shipley +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Billy Horschel +5000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +5500

Haotong Li +5500

Zach Bauchou +5500

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Nick Taylor +6000

Emiliano Grillo +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Ben Kohles +6000

Kevin Roy +6000

Zecheng Dou +6500

William Mouw +7000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

John Parry +7000

Lee Hodges +7000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Max McGreevy +8000

Chandler Phillips +8000

Steven Fisk +8000

Seamus Power +8000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Patrick Fishburn +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Trace Crowe +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Hayden Springer +10000

Gordon Sargent +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Austin Smotherman +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

David Ford +10000

Lucas Glover +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

Isaiah Salinda +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Andrew Putnam +12500

Pontus Nyholm +15000

John VanDerLaan +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Luke Clanton +15000

Justin Lower +17500

Kevin Streelman +17500

Davis Chatfield +17500

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +17500

A.J. Ewart +17500

Erik van Rooyen +17500

Ben Silverman +17500

Chandler Blanchet +17500

Paul Peterson +17500

Takumi Kanaya +17500

Mark Hubbard +17500

Tyler Duncan +17500

Joe Highsmith +22500

Kihei Akina +22500

David Lipsky +25000

Jimmy Stanger +25000

Vince Whaley +25000

David Skinns +25000

Boston Bracken +35000

Brice Garnett +35000

Jeffrey Kang +35000

Hank Lebioda +35000

Adam Svensson +35000

Peter Malnati +35000

Davis Riley +35000

Will Gordon +35000

Adam Schenk +50000

Rafael Campos +50000

Dylan Wu +50000

Nick Dunlap +50000

Cam Davis +50000

C.T. Pan +50000

Ben Martin +50000

Danny Walker +50000

Aaron Wise +50000

Patton Kizzire +75000

Alejandro Tosti +75000

Seonghyeon An +75000

Bowen Mauss +100000

Brendon Todd +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Zach Johnson +100000

David Lingmerth +100000

Michael Thompson +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Carson Lundell +100000

Rhett Rasmussen +100000

Matt Snyder +100000