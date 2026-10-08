The FedEx Cup Fall series shifts overseas for the next several weeks. First up is the 2026 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohoma Country Club in Japan, which begins on Thursday. The purse is $8 million and there are 500 FedEx Cup Fall points on the line. The 2026 Baycurrent Classic field brings more star power than some of the recent stateside events with big names like Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth all teeing it up this week. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus for new users who trade $25+ with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Schauffele, the defending champion at this event, is the favorite this week in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic odds at +1000 (risk $100 to win $1,000). Clark and Morikawa are next on the PGA odds board at +1600, with Matsuyama (+1800) the only other golfer lower than +2000. The first tee times are on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. ET, with the featured group of Morikawa, Schauffele and Jacob Bridgeman teeing off at 9:35 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2026 Baycurrent Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Baycurrent Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Paramount+ Premium is now included with every SportsLine membership! Watch the NFL on CBS, UFC, select PGA events, Champions League and more than 40,000 episodes and movies. Join right here to get both for one low price.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Baycurrent Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

2026 Baycurrent Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: Matsuyama, one of the favorites, barely finishes in the top 5. He's a golfer to avoid this week despite playing on his home soil. He's only played this course once, and it was last year's Baycurrent Classic as he finished 20th overall. While he was one of the more consitent players on tour this season in terms of making cuts and finishing in the top 25, he recorded no wins and just three top-5s, making him a poor value for outright win bets in this setting. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Jacob Bridgeman at +2200, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. He's one of the hottest players in the field, entering this event with three consectutive top-10 finishes. That includes a ninth-place performance at the BMW Championship, a T4 at the Tour Championship and a win at the Biltmore Championship Asheville in the FedEx Cup Fall. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Baycurrent Classic picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot higher than +3000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Baycurrent Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Baycurrent Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Baycurrent Classic odds

Get full 2026 Baycurrent Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Xander Schauffele +1000

Wyndham Clark +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Ryan Gerard +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Min Woo Lee +2200

Jacob Bridgeman +2200

Doug Ghim +2500

Sungjae Im +2700

Maverick McNealy +2700

Michael Thorbjornsen +2700

Adam Scott +2700

Kurt Kitayama +3000

Rickie Fowler +3300

Michael Brennan +3300

Matt Wallace +3300

Johnny Keefer +3500

Keita Nakajima +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Alex Smalley +4000

Michael Kim +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Jackson Suber +4500

Jordan Spieth +5000

Max Greyserman +5000

Ryo Hisatsune +5500

Max Homa +5500

Jordan Smith +5500

Ben Kohles +6000

Zach Bauchou +6000

Steven Fisk +6000

Beau Hossler +7000

Kristoffer Ventura +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Kevin Roy +8000

Ricky Castillo +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Takumi Kanaya +8000

Mac Meissner +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Taylor Moore +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

John Parry +10000

Nico Echavarria +10000

Pierceson Coody +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Jinichiro Kozuma +15000

Tony Finau +17500

Chandler Phillips +17500

Patrick Rodgers +17500

Sang-hee Lee +22500

Andrew Putnam +25000

Tom Hoge +25000

Yusaku Hosono +35000

David Lipsky +35000

Hiroshi Iwata +35000

Aguri Iwasaki +50000

Yoshinori Fujimoto +75000

Ren Yonezawa +75000

Kosuke Sunagawa +75000

Koshin Nagasaki +100000

Tomohiro Ishizaka +100000