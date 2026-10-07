The FedEx Cup Fall series shifts overseas for the next several weeks. First up is the 2026 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohoma Country Club in Japan, which begins on Thursday. The purse is $8 million and there are 500 FedEx Cup Fall points on the line. The 2026 Baycurrent Classic field brings more star power than some of the recent stateside events with big names like Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth all teeing it up this week. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus for new users who trade $25+ with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:
Schauffele, the defending champion at this event, is the favorite this week in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic odds at +1000 (risk $100 to win $1,000). Clark and Morikawa are next on the PGA odds board at +1600, with Matsuyama (+1800) the only other golfer lower than +2000. The first tee times are on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2026 Baycurrent Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Baycurrent Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Baycurrent Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Baycurrent Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for: Matsuyama, one of the favorites, barely finishes in the top 5. He's a golfer to avoid this week despite playing on his home soil. He's only played this course once, and it was last year's Baycurrent Classic as he finished 20th overall. While he was one of the more consitent players on tour this season in terms of making cuts and finishing in the top 25, he recorded no wins and just three top-5s, making him a poor value for outright win bets in this setting. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Jacob Bridgeman at +2200, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. He's one of the hottest players in the field, entering this event with three consectutive top-10 finishes. That includes a ninth-place performance at the BMW Championship, a T4 at the Tour Championship and a win at the Biltmore Championship Asheville in the FedEx Cup Fall. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Baycurrent Classic picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot higher than +3000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Baycurrent Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Baycurrent Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Baycurrent Classic odds
Get full 2026 Baycurrent Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Xander Schauffele +1000
Wyndham Clark +1600
Collin Morikawa +1600
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Ryan Gerard +2000
Justin Thomas +2000
Min Woo Lee +2200
Jacob Bridgeman +2200
Doug Ghim +2500
Sungjae Im +2700
Maverick McNealy +2700
Michael Thorbjornsen +2700
Adam Scott +2700
Kurt Kitayama +3000
Rickie Fowler +3300
Michael Brennan +3300
Matt Wallace +3300
Johnny Keefer +3500
Keita Nakajima +4000
Keegan Bradley +4000
Kevin Yu +4000
Alex Smalley +4000
Michael Kim +4500
Keith Mitchell +4500
Jackson Suber +4500
Jordan Spieth +5000
Max Greyserman +5000
Ryo Hisatsune +5500
Max Homa +5500
Jordan Smith +5500
Ben Kohles +6000
Zach Bauchou +6000
Steven Fisk +6000
Beau Hossler +7000
Kristoffer Ventura +7000
Brian Harman +7000
Davis Thompson +7000
Kevin Roy +8000
Ricky Castillo +8000
Stephan Jaeger +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Takumi Kanaya +8000
Mac Meissner +8000
Lee Hodges +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Taylor Moore +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
John Parry +10000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +12500
Denny McCarthy +12500
Jinichiro Kozuma +15000
Tony Finau +17500
Chandler Phillips +17500
Patrick Rodgers +17500
Sang-hee Lee +22500
Andrew Putnam +25000
Tom Hoge +25000
Yusaku Hosono +35000
David Lipsky +35000
Hiroshi Iwata +35000
Aguri Iwasaki +50000
Yoshinori Fujimoto +75000
Ren Yonezawa +75000
Kosuke Sunagawa +75000
Koshin Nagasaki +100000
Tomohiro Ishizaka +100000