The FedEx Cup Fall begins on Thursday with the 2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, N.C. The PGA hosts a series of tournaments from now through November that help players outside the top 50 in the points standings secure their PGA Tour card next year, and in some cases even qualify for Signature Events. Justin Thomas was originally scheduled to be in the field for this inaugural event, but withdrew on Monday. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The 2026 Biltmore Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list rookie Jackson Koivun as the favorite at +1300. Other favorites include Jacob Bridgeman (+1800), Doug Ghim (+2500) and Davis Thompson (+2500). Before locking in any 2026 Biltmore Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Biltmore Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Biltmore Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Biltmore Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: Koivun, the overall favorite at +1300, stumbles and doesn't even finish in the top 3. He's a golfer to avoid this week at Asheville. The PGA rookie out of Auburn won the 3M Open earlier this summer, helping him collect enough points to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He didn't finish better than T29, however, in his next three events, and four of his last five rounds have been 70 or higher. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ben James at +2700, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. The 23-year-old out of the University of Virginia had a strong second half of the year, highlighted by a top-25 at the U.S. Open. He also finished T15 or better at the ISCO Championship, the Corales Puntacana Championship and the Wyndham Championship, where he took third. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Biltmore Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +4000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Biltmore Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Biltmore Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Biltmore Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 Biltmore Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Jackson Koivun +1300

Jacob Bridgeman +1800

Doug Ghim +2500

Davis Thompson +2500

Rasmus Højgaard +2700

J.T. Poston +2700

Ben James +2700

Mac Meissner +3000

Kevin Yu +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Marco Penge +3300

Keita Nakajima +3300

Ryo Hisatsune +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Beau Hossler +4000

Jackson Suber +4000

Blades Brown +4000

Johnny Keefer +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Billy Horschel +4500

Michael Kim +4500

Pierceson Coody +4500

Denny McCarthy +5000

Mackenzie Hughes +5500

Andrew Novak +5500

Ben Kohles +5500

Max Greyserman +5500

Emiliano Grillo +6000

Nick Taylor +6000

Richard Hoey +6000

Kevin Roy +6000

Taylor Pendrith +6500

John Parry +6500

Kristoffer Ventura +6500

Zach Bauchou +6500

Ricky Castillo +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Nico Echavarria +6500

Haotong Li +7000

Lee Hodges +7000

Chris Kirk +7000

Zac Blair +8000

Chandler Phillips +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Zecheng Dou +8000

Tony Finau +8000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Luke Clanton +10000

Karl Vilips +10000

Neal Shipley +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

Hayden Springer +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

A.J. Ewart +10000

William Mouw +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Patrick Fishburn +10000

David Ford +10000

Tyler Watts +10000

Trace Crowe +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

Lanto Griffin +12500

Erik van Rooyen +12500

Takumi Kanaya +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

David Skinns +15000

Davis Chatfield +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Chandler Blanchet +15000

Ben Silverman +17500

Gordon Sargent +17500

Isaiah Salinda +17500

Pontus Nyholm +17500

Davis Riley +17500

Carson Bertagnole +22500

David Lipsky +22500

Adam Hadwin +22500

Paul Peterson +22500

Jimmy Stanger +22500

John VanDerLaan +22500

Aaron Wise +22500

Kevin Streelman +22500

Cameron Champ +22500

Hank Lebioda +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Jeffrey Kang +25000

Brice Garnett +25000

Adam Svensson +35000

Will Gordon +35000

Brendan Valdes +35000

Harry Higgs +35000

Alejandro Tosti +35000

Justin Lower +35000

Danny Walker +35000

Vince Whaley +35000

Tyler Duncan +35000

Dylan Wu +35000

Peter Malnati +50000

Nick Dunlap +50000

Luke List +50000

Rafael Campos +50000

Henrik Norlander +50000

Fabián Gómez +75000

Jeremy Paul +75000

Jonathan Byrd +75000

Adam Schenk +75000

Camilo Villegas +75000

Ben Martin +75000

Patton Kizzire +75000

Cam Davis +75000

Morgan Deneen +100000

Michael Thompson +100000

Brendon Todd +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Tyler Jones +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Troy Merritt +100000

Kevin Kisner +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000