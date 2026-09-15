The FedEx Cup Fall begins on Thursday with the 2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, N.C. The PGA hosts a series of tournaments from now through November that help players outside the top 50 in the points standings secure their PGA Tour card next year, and in some cases even qualify for Signature Events. Justin Thomas was originally scheduled to be in the field for this inaugural event, but withdrew on Monday. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:
The 2026 Biltmore Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list rookie Jackson Koivun as the favorite at +1300. Other favorites include Jacob Bridgeman (+1800), Doug Ghim (+2500) and Davis Thompson (+2500). Before locking in any 2026 Biltmore Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Biltmore Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Biltmore Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Biltmore Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for: Koivun, the overall favorite at +1300, stumbles and doesn't even finish in the top 3. He's a golfer to avoid this week at Asheville. The PGA rookie out of Auburn won the 3M Open earlier this summer, helping him collect enough points to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He didn't finish better than T29, however, in his next three events, and four of his last five rounds have been 70 or higher. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Ben James at +2700, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. The 23-year-old out of the University of Virginia had a strong second half of the year, highlighted by a top-25 at the U.S. Open. He also finished T15 or better at the ISCO Championship, the Corales Puntacana Championship and the Wyndham Championship, where he took third. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Biltmore Championship picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +4000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Biltmore Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Biltmore Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Biltmore Championship odds, field
Get full 2026 Biltmore Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Jackson Koivun +1300
Jacob Bridgeman +1800
Doug Ghim +2500
Davis Thompson +2500
Rasmus Højgaard +2700
J.T. Poston +2700
Ben James +2700
Mac Meissner +3000
Kevin Yu +3000
Corey Conners +3000
Marco Penge +3300
Keita Nakajima +3300
Ryo Hisatsune +3500
Eric Cole +3500
Beau Hossler +4000
Jackson Suber +4000
Blades Brown +4000
Johnny Keefer +4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
Billy Horschel +4500
Michael Kim +4500
Pierceson Coody +4500
Denny McCarthy +5000
Mackenzie Hughes +5500
Andrew Novak +5500
Ben Kohles +5500
Max Greyserman +5500
Emiliano Grillo +6000
Nick Taylor +6000
Richard Hoey +6000
Kevin Roy +6000
Taylor Pendrith +6500
John Parry +6500
Kristoffer Ventura +6500
Zach Bauchou +6500
Ricky Castillo +6500
Stephan Jaeger +6500
Nico Echavarria +6500
Haotong Li +7000
Lee Hodges +7000
Chris Kirk +7000
Zac Blair +8000
Chandler Phillips +8000
Taylor Moore +8000
Zecheng Dou +8000
Tony Finau +8000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Luke Clanton +10000
Karl Vilips +10000
Neal Shipley +10000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000
Matthieu Pavon +10000
Steven Fisk +10000
Hayden Springer +10000
Jesper Svensson +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Chad Ramey +10000
A.J. Ewart +10000
William Mouw +10000
Tom Hoge +10000
Patrick Fishburn +10000
David Ford +10000
Tyler Watts +10000
Trace Crowe +12500
Joel Dahmen +12500
Lanto Griffin +12500
Erik van Rooyen +12500
Takumi Kanaya +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
David Skinns +15000
Davis Chatfield +15000
Austin Smotherman +15000
Chandler Blanchet +15000
Ben Silverman +17500
Gordon Sargent +17500
Isaiah Salinda +17500
Pontus Nyholm +17500
Davis Riley +17500
Carson Bertagnole +22500
David Lipsky +22500
Adam Hadwin +22500
Paul Peterson +22500
Jimmy Stanger +22500
John VanDerLaan +22500
Aaron Wise +22500
Kevin Streelman +22500
Cameron Champ +22500
Hank Lebioda +25000
Nick Hardy +25000
Jeffrey Kang +25000
Brice Garnett +25000
Adam Svensson +35000
Will Gordon +35000
Brendan Valdes +35000
Harry Higgs +35000
Alejandro Tosti +35000
Justin Lower +35000
Danny Walker +35000
Vince Whaley +35000
Tyler Duncan +35000
Dylan Wu +35000
Peter Malnati +50000
Nick Dunlap +50000
Luke List +50000
Rafael Campos +50000
Henrik Norlander +50000
Fabián Gómez +75000
Jeremy Paul +75000
Jonathan Byrd +75000
Adam Schenk +75000
Camilo Villegas +75000
Ben Martin +75000
Patton Kizzire +75000
Cam Davis +75000
Morgan Deneen +100000
Michael Thompson +100000
Brendon Todd +100000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Tyler Jones +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Troy Merritt +100000
Kevin Kisner +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000