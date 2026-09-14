The FedEx Cup Fall begins on Thursday with the 2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, N.C. The PGA hosts a series of tournaments from now through November that help players outside the top 50 in the points standings secure their PGA Tour card next year, and in some cases even qualify for Signature Events. Justin Thomas was originally scheduled to be in the field for this inaugural event, but withdrew on Monday. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The 2026 Biltmore Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list rookie Jackson Koivun as the favorite at +1500. Other favorites include Jacob Bridgeman (+1800), Rasmus Hojgaard (+2500) and Davis Thompson (+2500). Before locking in any 2026 Biltmore Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Biltmore Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Biltmore Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Biltmore Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: Koivun, the overall favorite at +1500, stumbles and doesn't even finish in the top 3. He's a golfer to avoid this week at Asheville. The PGA rookie out of Auburn won the 3M Open earlier this summer, helping him collect enough points to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He didn't finish better than T29, however, in his next three events, and four of his last five rounds have been 70 or higher. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ben James at +2700, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. The 23-year-old out of the University of Virginia had a strong second half of the year, highlighted by a top-25 at the U.S. Open. He also finished T15 or better at the ISCO Championship, the Corales Puntacana Championship and the Wyndham Championship, where he took third. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Biltmore Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +4000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Biltmore Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Biltmore Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Biltmore Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 Biltmore Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Jackson Koivun +1500

Jacob Bridgeman +1800

Rasmus Højgaard +2500

Davis Thompson +2500

Doug Ghim +2700

Ben James +2700

Kevin Yu +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Johnny Keefer +3300

Keita Nakajima +3300

Corey Conners +3300

Marco Penge +3500

Beau Hossler +3500

Mac Meissner +3500

Blades Brown +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4000

Jackson Suber +4000

Michael Kim +4000

Ryo Hisatsune +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Denny McCarthy +4500

Andrew Novak +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Billy Horschel +5500

Nick Taylor +5500

Richard Hoey +5500

Ben Kohles +5500

Kevin Roy +5500

Max Greyserman +5500

Taylor Pendrith +6000

Emiliano Grillo +6000

Ricky Castillo +6000

Stephan Jaeger +6000

Haotong Li +6500

Chris Kirk +6500

Zach Bauchou +6500

Nico Echavarria +6500

John Parry +7000

Taylor Moore +7000

Tony Finau +7000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Neal Shipley +8000

Zac Blair +8000

Chandler Phillips +8000

Steven Fisk +8000

Kristoffer Ventura +8000

William Mouw +8000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Luke Clanton +10000

Karl Vilips +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

A.J. Ewart +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Patrick Fishburn +10000

Zecheng Dou +10000

David Ford +10000

Trace Crowe +12500

Takumi Kanaya +12500

Hayden Springer +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

David Skinns +12500

Davis Chatfield +12500

Austin Smotherman +12500

Tyler Watts +12500

Erik van Rooyen +12500

Webb Simpson +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Pontus Nyholm +15000

Ben Silverman +17500

Gordon Sargent +17500

Isaiah Salinda +17500

Aaron Wise +17500

Davis Riley +17500

Kevin Streelman +17500

Cameron Champ +17500

Chandler Blanchet +17500

David Lipsky +22500

Adam Hadwin +22500

Nick Hardy +22500

Paul Peterson +22500

Jimmy Stanger +22500

John VanDerLaan +22500

Lanto Griffin +22500

Hank Lebioda +25000

Carson Bertagnole +25000

Harry Higgs +25000

Justin Lower +25000

Jeffrey Kang +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Brice Garnett +25000

Adam Svensson +35000

Will Gordon +35000

Brendan Valdes +35000

Nick Dunlap +35000

Alejandro Tosti +35000

Danny Walker +35000

Vince Whaley +35000

Dylan Wu +35000

Henrik Norlander +35000

Peter Malnati +50000

Jonathan Byrd +50000

Adam Schenk +50000

Camilo Villegas +50000

Luke List +50000

Kensei Hirata +75000

Fabián Gómez +75000

Jeremy Paul +75000

Christo Lamprecht +75000

Patton Kizzire +75000

Troy Merritt +75000

Kevin Kisner +75000

Cam Davis +75000

Rafael Campos +75000

Morgan Deneen +100000

Michael Thompson +100000

Brendon Todd +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Tyler Jones +100000

Ben Martin +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000