2026 BMW Championship longshot picks, PGA props: This golf parlay could return well over $50,000

A popular PGA prop that many like to include in a golf parlay is betting on who will or won't make the cut. However, you'll have to look for alternative golf picks with your 2026 BMW Championship parlay as this is a no-cut tournament. The 50-player field tees off on Thursday from Bellerive Country Club as we've reached the penultimate event of the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Even with cut-related golf props off the table, you can still make BMW Championship predictions on round leaders, head-to-head matchups and finishing positions. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:

Scottie Scheffler figures to be heavily involved in PGA parlays as not only did he win the St. Jude last week, but he also won this event a year ago. The latest BMW Championship 2026 odds have Scheffler as the +300 favorite. No other golfer to target as the winner in your PGA bets is shorter than +1600. Before making any 2026 BMW Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 BMW Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out well over $50,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top 2026 BMW Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the BMW Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's six-leg PGA Tour parlay is Collin Morikawa Top 10 (+182). Outside of his withdrawal at the Players Championship, Morikawa has top 10s in half of his last 12 starts. All six of those top 10s were in majors or signature events, so he's shown he can contend versus elite fields.

Bellerive is the eighth longest course on this year's PGA schedule and has narrow, crowned fairways, so it requires golfers who excel with the driver. Few do that better than Morikawa, who ranks in the top 10 in driving accuracy percentage and strokes gained: tee-to-green. No one is better than the two-time major champ in SG: approaching the green, as he ranks first on the PGA Tour, and he's also 15th in putting average, so he brings a complete skill set to the course. Morikawa is forecasted to comfortably finish in the top 10, making this BMW Championship prop one worth wagering on. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to a pair of golf props that return over +400 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 BMW Championship parlay that pays well over $50,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the BMW Championship 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of well over $50,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the BMW Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.