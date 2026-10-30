The 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic will be held on Saturday from Keeneland Race Course, marking the fourth time the Lexington venue will host. This event is the highlight of the Breeders' Cup World Championships and will see seven horses aged 3 or older compete over 1 1/4 miles. The Breeders' Cup Classic 2026 is the premier horserace of the fall season, and along with the Triple Crown events, is regarded as the fourth leg of the Grand Slam of Thoroughbred Racing. Bet the Breeders' Cup Classic with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and get an exclusive $400 bonus:

The latest 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic odds Forever Young, who won this race a year ago, as the 2-1 favorite to repeat. Sovereignty, the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont champion, is at 5-2, while Knightsbridge, a 5-year-old thoroughbred, is at 9-2. The biggest horse racing longshot is T O Password (30-1), a Japan-based horse that is yet to win a graded stakes event. Before making any 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jeff Hochman.

Hochman delivered exceptional handicapping results during the summer 2025 racing season at two of the country's premier tracks, Saratoga and Del Mar. His combined 65.7% win rate across the two tracks represents elite-level performance that significantly exceeds industry benchmarks for professional handicappers. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic post positions set and odds on the board, Hochman is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. You can head here to see them.

Top 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One surprise: Hochman isn't high on Knightsbridge at 9-2 odds, despite the horse coming off back-to-back graded stakes victories. The horse will have Luis Saez aboard him, and even though the jockey's likely headed to the Racing Hall of Fame, he's struggled to find success at the Breeders' Cup Classic. He's 0 for 6 at this race, and across the Breeders' Cup World Championships as a whole, Saez has just one victory over 75 starters.

"Knightsbridge made a big impression switching to two-turn routes this summer, winning the Grade 3 Monmouth Cup by 10¼ lengths and leading all the way in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic at 1¼ miles by 6¼ lengths," Hochman told SportsLine. "However, I don't think he's faced the toughest competition in those races. He has the fastest early speed in the field and will have to contend with Napoleon Solo, who starts just outside of him. Knightsbridge would have been an even stronger contender in the Dirt Mile." See which horses to back at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic picks

Hochman's top pick is a horse who has "looked good in his morning workouts." He's also high on a double-digit horse that "has thrived at Keeneland." He's sharing which horses to back over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic? Visit SportsLine to see Hochman's picks for the Breeders' Cup Classic, all from the expert who has nailed some of horse racing's biggest events.

2026 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, post positions