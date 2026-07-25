2026 Brickyard 400 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Indianapolis picks, best bets from proven model

The NASCAR Cup Series continues Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with a stop at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2026 Brickyard 400. It's one of just five races remaining in the regular season, and it also marks the championship matchup of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The 32-driver challenge is down to Ryan Blaney vs. Todd Gilliland, with the driver who finishes higher between the two of them taking home the $1 million grand prize. Blaney is the -320 favorite to win

The 2026 Brickyard 400 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Denny Hamlin as the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360) to win the race, with Kyle Larson at +650 and Tyler Reddick at +700. Blaney is the -320 favorite to win against Gilliland. Before locking in any NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono last month. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Brickyard 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions

For NASCAR at Indianapolis 2026, McClure is fading Hamlin, the favorite at +360. Hamlin has been the top performer in the Cup Series this year, leading the playoff chase standings and winning four points races -- including three in a row at one point. He's cooled a bit since that run, however, with an average finish position of 9.5 in his past five races. Two of his past three races at this track have ended with an accident as well, so the model doesn't loves his value as the clear-cut favorite on Sunday.

Another surprise: The model is high on William Byron as a top contender at +1300. He's a driver to back in outright and top-5 bets in the Brickyard 400. Byron is still looking for his first win, but has nine top-10 finishes and four top-5 finishes on the season. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Brickyard 400 picks

McClure is also high on another longshot of around +2000 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 Brickyard 400, and which longshots could stun NASCAR at Indianapolis? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins last month, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Brickyard 400 picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +360

Kyle Larson +650

Tyler Reddick +700

Christopher Bell +800

Ryan Blaney +950

Chase Elliott +1200

Chase Briscoe +1300

Bubba Wallace +1300

William Byron +1300

Ty Gibbs +1600

Carson Hocevar +1600

Joey Logano +1900

Chris Buescher +2700

Erik Jones +3000

Brad Keselowski +3300

Corey Heim +3300

Austin Cindric +5000

Alex Bowman +5500

Ross Chastain +5500

Daniel Suarez +6000

Ryan Preece +6500

John Hunter Nemechek +6500

Shane Van Gisbergen +6500

Josh Berry +10000

Connor Zilisch +10000

Riley Herbst +10000

Michael McDowell +12500

Austin Dillon +15000

Austin Hill +15000

Zane Smith +15000

AJ Allmendinger +15000

Todd Gilliland +17500

Noah Gragson +17500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000

Cody Ware +50000

Casey Mears +50000

Daniel Dye +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +50000