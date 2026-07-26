2026 Brickyard 400 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Indianapolis picks, best bets from proven model

The NASCAR Cup Series continues Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with a stop at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2026 Brickyard 400. It's one of just five races remaining in the regular season, and it also marks the championship matchup of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The 32-driver challenge is down to Ryan Blaney vs. Todd Gilliland, with the driver who finishes higher between the two of them taking home the $1 million grand prize. Blaney is the -390 favorite to win, with Gilliland at +240.
The 2026 Brickyard 400 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Denny Hamlin as the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360) to win the race, with Kyle Larson at +650 and Tyler Reddick at +700. Blaney is the -320 favorite to win against Gilliland. Before locking in any NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.
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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono last month. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Brickyard 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.
2026 NASCAR at Indianapolis predictions
For NASCAR at Indianapolis 2026, McClure is fading Hamlin, the favorite at +360. Hamlin has been the top performer in the Cup Series this year, leading the playoff chase standings and winning four points races -- including three in a row at one point. He's cooled a bit since that run, however, with an average finish position of 9.5 in his past five races. Two of his past three races at this track have ended with an accident as well, so the model doesn't loves his value as the clear-cut favorite on Sunday.
Another surprise: The model is high on William Byron as a top contender at +1300. He's a driver to back in outright and top-5 bets in the Brickyard 400. Byron is still looking for his first win, but has nine top-10 finishes and four top-5 finishes on the season. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Brickyard 400 picks
McClure is also high on another longshot of around +2000 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.
So who wins the 2026 Brickyard 400, and which longshots could stun NASCAR at Indianapolis? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins last month, and find out.
2026 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds, lineup
See full NASCAR Brickyard 400 picks at SportsLine.
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Denny Hamlin +360
Kyle Larson +650
Tyler Reddick +700
Christopher Bell +800
Ryan Blaney +950
Chase Elliott +1200
Chase Briscoe +1300
Bubba Wallace +1300
William Byron +1300
Ty Gibbs +1600
Carson Hocevar +1600
Joey Logano +1900
Chris Buescher +2700
Erik Jones +3000
Brad Keselowski +3300
Corey Heim +3300
Austin Cindric +5000
Alex Bowman +5500
Ross Chastain +5500
Daniel Suarez +6000
Ryan Preece +6500
John Hunter Nemechek +6500
Shane Van Gisbergen +6500
Josh Berry +10000
Connor Zilisch +10000
Riley Herbst +10000
Michael McDowell +12500
Austin Dillon +15000
Austin Hill +15000
Zane Smith +15000
AJ Allmendinger +15000
Todd Gilliland +17500
Noah Gragson +17500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
Cody Ware +50000
Casey Mears +50000
Daniel Dye +50000
Cole Custer +50000
Ty Dillon +50000