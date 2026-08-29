The Cup Series wraps up its regular season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday with the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Daytona Night Race 2026, with Ryan Blaney the defending winner and coming off a victory last week. Tyler Reddick began the year with a NASCAR Daytona triumph at The Great American Race, while Denny Hamlin sits atop the Cup Series standings entering the Coke Zero Sugar 400 2026. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Joey Logano is the +900 favorite in the 2026 NASCAR at Daytona odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Blaney (+1000) and William Byron (+1100). Surprise pole winner Ross Chastain is a longer shot at +2500. Before locking in any NASCAR at Daytona predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono in June. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Daytona Night Race. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

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2026 NASCAR at Daytona predictions

For NASCAR Daytona Night Race 2026, McClure is fading Chase Elliott at +1800, saying he finishes outside the top 10 despite just three drivers having shorter odds. Elliott has checkered flags at 14 different NASCAR tracks, but Daytona is not one of them. That's despite having 21 starts at the track, which is his second most of any circuit. He hasn't led for a single lap at either of the last two Daytona Night Races, and Elliott's limping towards the end of the 2026 Cup Series season as he has one top 10 over his last 11 starts.

Another surprise: The model is high on Alex Bowman at +3500. He has an average finish of 17.1 across 20 career Daytona races, which is third-best among all active drivers. That includes four top-6 finishes over his last seven trips to the track, with a runner-up at the 2024 Daytona 500. Bowman, who placed third at a comparable drafting track in Talladega earlier this year, also has the backing of Hendrick Motorsports, whose seven wins at this Daytona race are the most of any team over the last 50 years. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks

McClure is also high on another pair of longshots at around +3000 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400, and which longshots could stun NASCAR at Daytona? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Daytona Night Race picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Daytona odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Joey Logano +900

Ryan Blaney +1000

William Byron +1100

Austin Cindric +1300

Tyler Reddick +1600

Chris Buescher +1700

Chase Elliott +1800

Chase Briscoe +1800

Carson Hocevar +1900

Kyle Larson +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Denny Hamlin +2200

Brad Keselowski +2200

Christopher Bell +2200

Ryan Preece +2200

Ross Chastain +2500

Ty Gibbs +3000

Corey Heim +3300

Erik Jones +3500

Alex Bowman +3500

Shane van Gisbergen +3500

Todd Gilliland +3500

Austin Hill +4000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000

Josh Berry +4000

Zane Smith +4000

Austin Dillon +4500

Michael McDowell +4500

Connor Zilisch +5000

Daniel Suarez +5000

Riley Herbst +5000

John Hunter Nemechek +6000

Noah Gragson +7500

Ty Dillon +8000

AJ Allmendinger +8000

Cole Custer +8000

Cody Ware +10000

Casey Mears +12500

Joey Gase +40000

Daniel Dye +50000