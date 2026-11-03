The 2026-27 college basketball season begins this week, and Tuesday features a jam-packed college basketball schedule with high-profile teams such as Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri in action. These SEC schools are heavy favorites against teams from lower conferences on Tuesday; however, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the smaller schools to outperform the sportsbooks' expectations, picking Wofford to cover as 24.5-point underdogs against Tennessee and Sam Houston to cover as 26.5-point underdogs against Alabama as part of Tuesday college basketball best bets. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing Missouri to cover as 25.5-point favorites against Cleveland State for college basketball best bets on Tuesday. Before locking in your college basketball picks, be sure to check out the top college basketball predictions from SportsLine's team of proven experts and the model. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Tuesday college basketball best bets (odds subject to change):

Wofford (+24.5) vs. Tennessee

Sam Houston (+26.5) vs. Alabama



Missouri (-25.5) vs. Cleveland State

Combining these three picks into a Tuesday college basketball parlay would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to win $608). Bet on college basketball games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Wofford (+24.5) vs. Tennessee

Wofford is coming off a 19-13 season and is picked to finish third in the SoCon preseason polls. These two programs met in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and Wofford covered this number in a 77-64 loss. Tennessee is the preseason No. 8, but the Vols have also been ranked entering the previous two seasons and failed to win their opening game against a lower-conference team by any more than 16 points. The Vols lost their top five leading scorers from last year, so there could be a learning curve for the new unit to form chemistry. The model projects Wofford covers in 64% of simulations. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

Sam Houston (+26.5) vs. Alabama

Sam Houston went 22-12 last season, finishing second in Conference USA for its second 20-win season in three years under head coach Chris Mudge. Alabama was the No. 1 scoring team in college basketball last year, but the Crimson Tide lost two of their top three leading scorers. Alabama is the preseason No. 20, its lowest ranking since the 2023-24 season. Alabama went 6-9 against the spread at home last season, and the model projects Sam Houston to cover in 54% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Missouri (-25.5) vs. Cleveland State

"I make the Tigers -27.5 here," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Cleveland State has an entirely new roster, made up mostly of freshmen and smaller school transfers. It could be a long season for the Vikings, and Missouri usually kills these teams at home early in the year. I think the Tigers roll." Claim the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to get $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 bet, win or lose:

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