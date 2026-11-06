The Friday college basketball slate is highlighted by a national championship game rematch of Michigan vs. UConn from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, as part of a deep Friday college basketball slate. Michigan defeated UConn in last year's championship game, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects a competitive one on Friday night in Boston, backing Michigan to cover as a 7.5-point underdog at 8 p.m. ET as part of Friday college basketball best bets. Multiple SportsLine experts have locked in their top Friday college basketball picks, including on Missouri vs. St. Louis and Queens vs. Oklahoma State. Before locking in your college basketball picks, be sure to check out the top college basketball predictions from SportsLine's team of proven experts and the model. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Friday college basketball best bets (odds subject to change):

Michigan (+7.5) vs. UConn

Saint Louis (+2.5) vs. Missouri



Oklahoma State (-18.5) vs. Queens

Combining these three picks into a Friday college basketball parlay would result in a payout of +601 (risk $100 to win $601). Bet on college basketball games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Michigan (+7.5) vs. UConn

Michigan defeated UConn in last year's national championship game, 69-63, and although the program lost its top three leading scorers from last year, it did retain its fourth and fifth leading scorers and had one of the best offseasons in the nation. The Wolverines had the No. 3 Class of 2026, combining freshmen and the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella had 15 points in Michigan's opening 84-68 win over Oakland. UConn's top two scorers from last year are in the NBA now, and the model projects Michigan to cover in 51% of simulations. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

Saint Louis (+2.5) vs. Missouri

"Robbie Avila will be in uniform tonight for the Billikens," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "Missouri has the size advantage as the second-tallest team in the country. The Tigers have a lot of offensive firepower, more so than last season. Saint Louis also has a lot of offensive weapons, returning most of their team from last season. Saint Louis has the better continuity and chemistry, and has the guard play that can take advantage of the Tigers size through their cuts and distribution." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Oklahoma State (-18.5) vs. Queens

"Queens is in a tough spot, playing its third game in five days," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Royals won the first two by scoring a combined 199 points. That's the good news. The bad news is Queens allowed 193 points to Winthrop and Loyola Marymount. The Royals are stepping up in class against an Oklahoma State squad with a star-studded recruiting class and a highly rated transfer haul. The Cowboys are my Big 12 sleeper, and I think they hang 100 points on Friday night. Queens struggled when facing bigger schools last season, losing six games to Villanova, Virginia, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Auburn, and Purdue by an average of 31 points. I think Oklahoma State rolls at home." Claim the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to get $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 bet, win or lose:

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