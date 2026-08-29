The college football season has arrived with a seven-game FBS slate on Saturday that is referred to as Week 0. As it has the past few years, the season begins overseas with Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad meeting TCU in Dublin at noon ET. The latest Week 0 college football odds list TCU as an 8.5-point favorite in that matchup. ACC foes meet in one of the other top matchups as Virginia is -4 against NC State. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

The Week 0 college football spreads list USC at -38.5 vs. San Jose State, Stanford at -4 vs. Hawaii, UNLV at -4.5 vs. Memphis and North Dakota State at -6.5 as it makes its FBS debut against Jacksonville State on CBS Sports Network. Before locking in any Week 0 college football picks for be sure to see the top Week 0 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 0 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +300. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 0 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 0 college football picks: He is backing NC State to cover against Virginia. He locked the Wolfpack in at +5.5, though that line is now at +4. This matchup was originally scheduled to be played in Brazil, but ultimately was moved to Charlottesville due to logistical concerns.

"The Cavaliers were -3.5 on a neutral field, then jumped to -5.5 once it was announced the game would be played on their home campus," Casale told SportsLine. "That's when I jumped on NC State. I thought 3.5 was more accurate and UVA doesn't have enough of a home-field advantage to warrant a two-point line move.

"Virginia is coming off a 11-3 campaign, making them a little overvalued early in the season. While I expect the Cavs to be competitive in 2026, I rate them and NC State even entering the season. I actually give the Wolfpack a higher ceiling and believe they are a sleeper in the ACC with quarterback CJ Bailey. Bailey has the physical tools to become one of CFB's breakout players this season." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 0 college football picks

Casale has found another college football pick he loves, including backing a big underdog against a favorite he says is "overvalued." You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 0 of college football, and which underdog should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper, and find out.