The Week 1 college football schedule got underway on Thursday and continues with a full schedule on Saturday, three games on Sunday and one on Monday as the sport takes the spotlight on Labor Day weekend. The Week 1 college football spreads list LSU at -10 against Clemson in the marquee matchup on Saturday. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

On Sunday, Notre Dame is -20.5 against Wisconsin, Washington is -23.5 vs. Washington State in the Apple Cup and Ole Miss is -6.5 vs. Louisville. SMU is -3 at Florida State on Monday. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks for be sure to see the top Week 1 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 1 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 1 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 1 college football picks: He is going Under (50.5) on betting sites in LSU vs. Clemson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge as Lane Kiffin debuts for the LSU Tigers.

"Lane Kiffin once again used the transfer portal to rebuild his roster," Casale told SportsLine. "The biggest name that followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge is former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. While I expect the offense to be very good this season, it could take a game or two for all the new pieces to gel together.

"Clemson may have questions on offense but the defense is still good enough to keep the Tigers in games. The front seven isn't what it was when Dabo was winning National Championships, although there is still NFL talent led by DE Will Heldt and Oklahoma transfer DT Markus Strong. With both offenses replacing so many key players, I expect this to be a slower-paced, lower scoring game. Take the under 50.5 points." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 1 college football picks

Casale has found another college football pick he loves, including backing a team many are sleeping on because of its Week 0 struggles. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 1 of college football, and which team will bounce back from a slow start? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper, and find out.