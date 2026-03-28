Another week, another Tyler Reddick victory as the 30-year-old driver enters the 2026 Cook Out 400 off his fourth win of the season, taking last weekend's Goodyear 400. Reddick made history earlier this year as the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to win the first three races of the year, yet he's still outside the top five favorites in the latest 2026 Cook Out 400 odds. Reddick isn't the only proven winner the SportsLine computer model views as underpriced, though. The model has Christopher Bell, who won four races last year, as one of its top picks in the 2026 Cook Out 400 driver pool, projecting value in both Bell and Reddick when seeking out longshot potentials when online sports betting and making 2026 Cook Out 400 bets at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday

The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday for this 2026 NASCAR at Martinsville race. Bell is listed at +900, while Reddick has +1500 odds to win the Cook Out 400 2026. The model also sees longshot value in Kyle Busch (+25000) for 2026 Cook Out 400 bets. Before making any 2026 Cook Out 400 picks or NASCAR at Martinsville predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NASCAR at Martinsville. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

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Top 2026 Cook Out 400 longshot picks

Christopher Bell (+900)

Tyler Reddic (+1500)

Kyle Busch (+25000)

Christopher Bell (+900)

Bell was tied for third in NASCAR Cup Series wins last year (four), and he was one place shy at last year's Cook Out 400 of making that five victories. Bell finished second at last year's Cook Out 400, leading 25 laps in that contest. He finished seventh in the fall race at Martinsville Speedway. Bell does have one NASCAR at Martinsville victory in his career, taking the Xfinity 500 in 2022, and he's finished seventh or better in four of his last seven starts at the speedway. Bell's still chasing his first victory of the season, but he's finished in the top four in three of his last four events. The model likes his value at 9-1 odds of breaking through for that victory at the Cook Out 400.

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Tyler Reddick (+1500)

Reddick's odds haven't given him the respect of his results this season, as the 30-year-old has won four of the first six NASCAR Cup Series races this year, including last weekend's Goodyear 400. At least five drivers have shorter odds than Reddick to win on Sunday despite his elite racing this season. Reddick has never dominated like this, but he's been a proven winner in his short career, capturing multiple races in three of the last four seasons, totaling eight wins during that span. He has only two top-10 finishes over 12 career races at Martinsville Speedway, however, given the way he's controlling the track now, the model sees 15-1 odds as too great a value to pass up.

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Kyle Busch (+25000)



Busch leads all active drivers with 63 NASCAR Cup Series wins, with two of those victories coming over his last 20 starts at Martinsville Speedway. Busch has eight top-five finishes over his last 20 NASCAR at Martinsville events and has 17 top-five finishes in 41 career starts at the track. The 40-year-old has yet to crack the top 10 this season, but this speedway could be the place to change that. Gven his history in Martinsville, +25000 odds seem like an incredible value for someone who has won two of his last 20 starts at the speedway. He's also +900 to finish in the top five, which could be an intriguing play for NASCAR prop betting.

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Want more picks for the 2026 Cook Out 400?

You've seen the SportsLine model's 2026 Cook Out 400 longshot picks for this weekend. Now, see the model's full leaderboard for NASCAR at Martinsville. You can only see the model's picks here.