2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship longshot picks, PGA props: This golf parlay could return $45,000

The 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship commences the PGA postseason as it's the first event of the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Play from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., starts on Thursday, but you don't have to wait until then to construct a St. Jude Championship parlay. Four of the last five editions of this tournament have gone to a playoff, as margin of victory is a golf prop that can be wagered on within a PGA parlay. Neither Scottie Scheffler nor Rory McIlroy have ever won this event, or even placed second, but they top the St. Jude Championship 2026 odds board.

Scheffler is +460 favorite to target with FedEx St. Jude Championship bets, with McIlroy next in line at +1025. Michael Brennan, coming off a Sunday win, is at +6000 to go back-to-back, though his golf props for finishing position could be of more interest with your PGA predictions. Brennan would return +385 with a top 10 finish as he takes on TPC Southwind for the first time. Before making any 2026 St. Jude Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out $45,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the St. Jude Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's six-leg PGA Tour parlay is Russell Henley over Si Woo Kim (+105). Henley has finished better than Kim in three of the last four events they've mutually played, which doesn't even include the Charles Schwab in late May in which Henley won and Kim didn't play in. Henley has also had a better placement in two of the last three St. Jude Championship events, with a 17.7 average finish over those starts, compared to 26.7 for Kim.

TPC Southwind has greens that average 4,300 square feet in size, making them some of the smallest on the PGA Tour. That plays into Henley's strength as he ranks 14th in strokes gained: putting, with a top-40 mark in total putting. As for Kim, he sits outside the top 100 players on tour in both SG: putting and total putting. He's never placed better than 14th in four starts at TPC Southwind as the model calls for another finish outside the top 10, while Henley is projected to comfortably slot inside the top 10 this week. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to a golf prop that returns almost +600 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 St. Jude Championship parlay that pays $45,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of $45,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the St. Jude Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.