2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions by model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs begin on Thursday with the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will be in the field this week, with the top 50 from this no-cut event advancing to the BMW Championship. The purse is $20 million and points are quadrupled compared to standard PGA events, so the standings can shift dramatically based on the outcome.

Scottie Scheffler, who is atop the points leaderboard, is also the favorite this week at +500 (risk $100 to win $500) in the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Other top PGA contenders this week include Rory McIlroy (+1300) and Xander Schauffele (+1800). Before locking in any 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: Schauffele, who has the third-lowest odds this week at +2000, doesn't even crack the top 10. Schauffele finished second at the Rocket Classic a couple weeks back, but that was his first top-10 finish since May. He's also winless during the 2026 PGA Tour schedule. He finished T2 at this event in 2024, though he hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his three other appearances, so the model doesn't like him at these lower odds this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Sam Burns at +2200, saying he's a top-3 contender. Burns has been right on the doorstep at some of the biggest events of the year, finishing T7 or better at the Masters, the Memorial, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He ranks 12th on tour in the strokes gained: total and third in strokes gained: putting, both metrics that make him a top contender at TPC Southwind this week. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of higher than +3000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2700

Si Woo Kim +3000

Russell Henley +3300

Chris Gotterup +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Tom Kim +4000

Jackson Koivun +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Michael Brennan +4500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Kurt Kitayama +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Alex Fitzpatrick +6500

Bud Cauley +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Harris English +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Kristoffer Reitan +8000

Ryan Fox +10000

Jordan Spieth +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Jordan Smith +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Michael Kim +12500

Sahith Theegala +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Nico Echavarria +12500

Matt McCarty +17500

Ricky Castillo +17500

Max Homa +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Sepp Straka +17500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500

Samuel Stevens +22500

Matti Schmid +25000

Pierceson Coody +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +35000

Patrick Rodgers +50000