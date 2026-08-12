2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions by model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs begin on Thursday with the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will be in the field this week, with the top 50 from this no-cut event advancing to the BMW Championship. The purse is $20 million and points are quadrupled compared to standard PGA events, so the standings can shift dramatically based on the outcome. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite this week at +480 (risk $100 to win $480) in the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Other top PGA contenders this week include Rory McIlroy (+1300), Cameron Young (+2000), Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns (+2000). Before locking in any 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for: Schauffele, one of the favorites at +2000, doesn't even crack the top 10. Schauffele finished second at the Rocket Classic a couple weeks back, but that was his first top-10 finish since May. He's also winless during the 2026 PGA Tour schedule. He finished T2 at this event in 2024, though he hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his three other appearances, so the model doesn't like him at these lower odds this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Sam Burns at +2000, saying he's a top-3 contender. Burns has been right on the doorstep at some of the biggest events of the year, finishing T7 or better at the Masters, the Memorial, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He ranks 12th on tour in the strokes gained: total and third in strokes gained: putting, both metrics that make him a top contender at TPC Southwind this week. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of higher than +3000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field
Get full 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +1300
Cameron Young +2000
Sam Burns +2000
Xander Schauffele +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Ludvig Åberg +2700
Matt Fitzpatrick +2700
Justin Thomas +2700
Viktor Hovland +3300
Chris Gotterup +3300
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Si Woo Kim +3300
Russell Henley +3500
Jackson Koivun +4000
Ryan Gerard +4500
Robert MacIntyre +4500
Wyndham Clark +4500
Tom Kim +4500
Michael Brennan +4500
J.J. Spaun +4500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Michael Thorbjornsen +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Kurt Kitayama +6000
Maverick McNealy +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Justin Rose +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Alex Fitzpatrick +6500
Sungjae Im +7000
Bud Cauley +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Corey Conners +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Jordan Spieth +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Harris English +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Jake Knapp +10000
Jordan Smith +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Michael Kim +12500
Sahith Theegala +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Nico Echavarria +12500
Sepp Straka +15000
Matt McCarty +17500
Ricky Castillo +17500
Max Homa +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +22500
Samuel Stevens +22500
Matti Schmid +25000
Pierceson Coody +25000
Aldrich Potgieter +50000
Patrick Rodgers +75000