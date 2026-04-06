The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11, and every few years when it returns, soccer betting and World Cup betting both surge. The United States, Mexico and Canada will host a joint venture this year, which will only ratchet up interest in 2026 FIFA World Cup betting strategies in North America.

The matchups will soon be finalized but you can already bet World Cup futures and other soccer props at top online sportsbooks around the world and this World Cup guide will reveal soccer betting strategies that you can use to wager on the global game. Bet the World Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Best 2026 World Cup betting sites

If you're wondering how to bet on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, these are some of the top World Cup promo codes at World Cup betting sites, as well as the best World Cup sportsbooks that are available for the World Cup 2026.

Best 2026 FIFA World Cup betting strategies

Soccer betting is extremely popular around the world and it's readily available in the United States, but wagering volume is generally event-dependent. So you'll want to familiarize yourself with these World Cup betting terms and strategies before kickoff of the first match on June 11.

World Cup betting markets to watch

Golden Boot: The leading goal scorer for the tournament.

Tournament winner: The nation that you're picking to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Group winner: The nation that you expect to come out on top in a respective group (pool play).

Match money line: The odds listed for each respective team to win at the end of 90 minutes, or a draw.

Bet the World Cup at FanDuel, where you can get up to $300 in bonus bets back every day for 10 days:

World Cup betting advice

One of the simplest World Cup wagering options available is to simply bet on which team you think will win the tournament. The action begins with 12 groups of four teams where every nation plays each other once. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams in each group and eight wildcards will advance to the knockout rounds. Then it's single-elimination from the Round of 32 on until a winner is crowned at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

World Cup futures

If you're betting on World Cup futures, you'll generally want to make your decisions early because that's when you'll typically find the most lucrative odds. However, that World Cup betting strategy also comes with inherent risks, as domestic leagues around the world last into May and then training camps and international friendlies are held to shape the rosters.

Betting winners in soccer can be difficult because of the high likelihood of draws during the group stage, particularly when nations have already been eliminated or secured advancement. If you're a novice, you might consider betting simpler outcomes like the total number of goals scored or team props.

Trade the World Cup at Kalshi, where you can get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

World Cup live betting

Live betting can also be lucrative during the World Cup, particularly when significant favorites like Brazil, Germany, France and Argentina fall behind early. Soccer is a low-scoring game, so betting markets react swiftly when goals or scored, but that often creates the opportunity to extract value on heavy favorites who can grind opponents down over time.

As always, bankroll management is pivotal when wagering on the World Cup. Never wager more than you can afford and avoid chasing losses whenever possible. Many skilled and responsible gamblers create unit sizes that they're comfortable with and set limits on what percentage of their bankroll that they're willing to put into play at any time.

2026 FIFA World Cup format impact on betting strategy

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first year where 48 nations have been invited to compete. As the popularity of the World Cup has increased, the number of invitations extended has gone up as well. There were 13 teams invited to the original World Cup in 1930, then 16 teams invited from 1954-1978, 24 teams invited from 1982-1994 and 32 teams invited from 1998-2022.

This year's expansion to 48 teams has added a major wrinkle to the group stage specifically. In the last seven World Cups, qualifying for the knockout stage was simple -- you needed to finish top two in your group based on points and then tiebreakers. Now, the top two teams from every group will advance and then the third-place team from all 12 groups will be ranked with the top eight advancing.

World Cup third-place tiebreakers

The third-place teams will first be ranked on points (three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss). Then the following tiebreakers will apply in order:

Goal difference

Goals scored

Team conduct score

Latest FIFA ranking

Previous FIFA ranking

World Cup knockout stage

Once the group stage has concluded and tiebreakers have been sorted, the knockout stage will begin with the Round of 32, while previous iterations began single-elimination play with the Round of 16. During knockout play, if a game is tied after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra periods will be played. If the game is still tied after that, they'll conduct a shootout to determine the winner.

Having a smaller percentage of the field eliminated before the beginning of the knockout stage could lead to some significant upsets and there is also an increased potential for top nations to play earlier in the tournament based on seeding. That could help soccer bettors identify value in the 2026 World Cup bracket and will also lead to more wagering opportunities because of the increased volume of matches.

Get $365 in bonus bets when you bey the World Cup at Bet365 here:

2026 FIFA World Cup betting mistakes to avoid

Because the World Cup is only held once every four years, there are some commonly held misconceptions that you'll want to avoid before wagering. Here are some of the things that you should look out for:

Instead of blindly relying on a national team's reputation and past World Cup results, look at their recent results, off-year tournament success, and latest roster news.

Avoid having all of your World Cup betting action at one book if you're planning to bet matches regularly. Line shopping allows you to significantly boost your betting returns since odds can vary dramatically from book to book.

Don't be afraid to pass on a game entirely if you feel like you don't have an edge.

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Frequently asked questions

How do you bet on the 2026 World Cup?

You can bet on the 2026 FIFA World Cup on most legal online sportsbooks and in person depending on which state you live in. Click here for a detailed guide on how to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

What is the best sportsbook to bet on the 2026 World Cup at?

The options available vary from state-to-state, but top online sportsbooks include DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook.

What are the best World Cup betting strategies?

Common FIFA World Cup betting strategies include getting out ahead of futures markets, honing in on totals and team props, use live betting to find an edge and manage your bankroll strictly.

How do you avoid World Cup betting mistakes?

There's no such thing as a sure thing in sports betting, but avoid locking in on one sportsbook to ensure you're getting the best pricing and try not to fall into reputational traps while wagering on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.