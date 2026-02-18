Collin Morikawa broke an 837 day drought with last week's victory, and now he'll look to make it two in a row when he tees off at the 2026 Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday from Riviera Country Club. Morikawa will be part of a loaded 2026 Genesis Invitational field, which also features the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele. According to the latest 2026 Genesis Invitational odds, Scheffler is going off as the +300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), followed by McIlroy (+1100), Schauffele (+1700), Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200).

Fleetwood has racked 19 consecutive rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour, which is a big reason why SportsLine's Eric Cohen is backing the Englishman to secure a top 10 finish at +168 odds. Cohen has analyzed the Genesis Invitational field and locked in his best bets for this week's PGA Tour event.

Cohen is the host of The Early Wedge Best Bets Show on Tuesdays at 7pm ET on SportsLine's YouTube page. These are his show notes including picks and rationale.

First Round Leader:

Top-10 After Round 1:

Patrick Cantlay (+315) – 69.3 first round average here – 2 FRLs in 10 trips

Chris Gotterup (+340) – three FRL top-4s in L4 events

Wyndham Clark (+495) – 3 FRL top-5s in five trips

Matchups:





Big Guns (Scheffler/McIlroy/Schauffele/Fleetwood/Matsuyama/Morikawa/Young/Cantlay)

vs.The Field (-124)

Top Oceania: Adam Scott (+198)

In three events this season, he's gained more 13 strokes combined Ball Striking.

Struggling ARG and Putting – lost strokes in all three events

16 trips, two wins and four top-2s – only lost strokes OTT once

Has to beat Min Woo Lee, Jason Day, Ryan Fox

Finishing Positions:

Tommy Fleetwood Top-5 (+360), Top-10 (+168)

-19 straight rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour.

-Has gained on approach, T2G, total on the field in all four trips. Gained more than 7.5 strokes putting combined in 2023 and 2024.

-In four trips here, finish has improved every time. Was T10 here in 2024.

Harris English Top-20 (+102)

-Finished between 20-30 each of the last four weeks

-Continues to gain strokes in abundance OTT – 12.6 in four events

-T12 and 7th the last two at Riviera – has gained more than 12.5 strokes putting in those events

Adam Scott Top-20 (+130)

Outright Winners:



Patrick Cantlay (+2800, +2350 w/o Scheffler)

Take his four rounds in 2023 and first two rounds in 2024 combined before he got sick, Cantlay gained more than 25 strokes on the field.

Three top-4 finishes in L7 at Riviera

Cantlay owes me this week after collapsing here two years ago. Held a big lead after two rounds before getting sick over the weekend.



Maverick McNealy (+3600 w/o Scheffler)

Top-30s in all four events this season and has averaged a gain of 4 strokes T2G on the field in each tournament.

T7 here in 2022 when he gained nearly 11.5 shots ARG + putting combined

Strong OTT + approach game works to his favor here – 25th in driving distance thus far this season

Longshots (parlays): 0.1 units

Scheffler to WIN, Fleetwood + Cantlay Top-10, McNealy Top-20 (+8000)

Scheffler + Cantlay Top-5, McIlroy + Fleetwood Top-10 (+6000)

One and Done:

Patrick Cantlay

Want more picks for the 2026 Genesis Invitational?

