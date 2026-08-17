2026 Heisman Trophy odds, trends: Sportsbook hugely exposed on new Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker

I'll probably be touching on some Heisman Trophy futures over the next few weeks with the 2026 college football season kicking off Aug. 29 – I can't believe it's less than two weeks now. With a new head coach in Eric Morris and almost an entirely new roster, Oklahoma State opens Sept. 5 at in-state rival Tulsa, and it will be the Cowboys debut of quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

He is one of many transfers in from North Texas, where Morris coached from 2023-25. Morris turned the Mean Green into one of the best non-power conference teams last season with 11 wins as they earned a spot in the American Conference title game. That club was led by Mestemaker, who is one of the most unique stories in college football. Bet on Oklahoma State football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 when they spend $5+:

BetMGM is more exposed on the 20-year-old to win the Heisman Trophy than any other player in the country. While Mestemaker isn't among the top three in tickets (2.2%) or handle (1.9%) to win the award, he was a +10000 longshot to open so that's why the exposure. No player nationally has seen his odds shorten more, with Mestemaker now +5000.

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Will he win the Heisman? Highly, highly doubtful as not much is expected of the Cowboys off a school-worst 1-11 campaign in 2025. Their projected win total this season is only 6.5, and it's 3.5 for Big 12 victories. Okie State's only win last year was in the season opener against FCS school UT Martin. It was even upset at home by Tulsa – the Golden Hurricane's first win in the series in 27 years and first in Stillwater since 1951 -- and it lost every Big 12 game but one by at least a touchdown.

But, hey, maybe Morris is Curt Cignetti and Mestemaker is Fernando Mendoza. The 6-foot-4 Mestemaker was a walk-on at North Texas – he wasn't even a starting QB in high school but was a good punter and a zero-star recruit -- and was named the American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and won the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the top player nationally who began his career as a walk-on. Probably the best-known winner of that award in history (debuted in 2010) was future Heisman winner Baker Mayfield, who actually won it twice at Oklahoma.

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As a redshirt freshman last year, Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards (including a whopping 608 in one game) and 34 touchdowns, both of which led the FBS. He also led the nation in completions of at least 10 yards (168), 20 yards (67), 50 yards (11), 60 yards (eight) and 70 yards (five). He also ran for five scores but isn't that mobile, as he had only 89 yards rushing on 57 carries. North Texas led the nation in yards per game (512.4) and points per game (45.07).

Via sister-site 247 Sports, Mestemaker was the No. 4 overall player in this year's transfer portal behind Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt (went to LSU), Auburn wideout Cam Coleman (Texas) and Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (LSU).

Not a huge shock that Mestemaker followed Morris to Stillwater as Morris also brought with him former UNT quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy, who will continue that role at Oklahoma State but also be the offensive coordinator. CBS Sports' Brad Crawford earlier this year ranked every power conference starting quarterback in an article, and Mestemaker was No. 14.

He's probably the best QB at Okie State since Mason Rudolph, was one of several former North Texas starters to follow Morris and could be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. A few mock drafts I've seen have him landing with Tampa Bay to replace Mayfield, who can hit free agency. The only Heisman winner in Oklahoma State history was the legendary Barry Sanders in 1988.

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The Cowboys are 14.5-point favorites for their opener at Tulsa. The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts OSU for 5.1 total wins, fewest of any Big 12 school. Whether it wins the opener may determine if Over 6.5 hits. The home opener Sept. 12 is a likely loss to Oregon – Ducks QB Dante Moore is +1100 for the Heisman -- but the other non-conference game vs. Murray State should be a victory. The Pokes might only be favored a couple of times in conference play.

I'd lean Under 6.5 and project 6-6. No Heisman Trophy for Mestemaker. You have to be on a very good team these days to win it.