2026 Hungarian Grand Prix picks, odds, grid, start time: Formula One predictions, best bets by proven model

The 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, and it closes out the first half of the F1 season as the 11th of 22 races. The Hungarian GP 2026 marks the 90th anniversary of the event's inaugural race in 1936, and Lewis Hamilton is a record eight-time winner. He sits second in the Formula One standings, as the Ferrari driver only trails Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. The Hungarian GP will begin at 9 a.m. ET from the Hungaroring, a 14-turn 2.722-mile circuit just outside of Budapest.

Lando Norris claimed the pole position, and he sits atop the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix odds board at +155, followed by Charles Leclerc at +230, Hamilton at +380 and Antonelli at +470. No other driver is lower than +2200. Before analyzing the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula One picks, be sure to check out the latest 2026 Hungarian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

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Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula One prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of betting success in motorsports, correctly predicting 13 NASCAR winners since 2025, and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has also been scorching hot when it comes to picking F1 race events, nailing 35 winners dating back to 2023, including Lando Norris' 2025 victory at the Hungarian GP. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2026 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix projected leaderboard.

Top 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix predictions

One surprise for the Hungarian GP 2026: The model is backing George Russell to see the podium at +100. That's just what the Mercedes driver achieved at this race last year, not only notching a top-3 finish but also posting the fastest lap at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. Russell has two podiums over his last four trips to the Hungaroring and has secured points in each of his last five races at the track, with top-8 finishes in each.

Following a pair of career-best fourth-place finishes, the Brit is having a career year in F1, sitting third in the standings. Prior to an opening-lap collision in his last start in Belgium which forced him to retire before even completing one lap, Russell had been on an impressive run. Not only had he achieved three straight podiums, but he had three consecutive top-2 finishes, including his second win of the year in Austria. The model sees him resuming that type of success in predicting he finishes top 3 in Hungary. See more 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix picks right here.

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How to make 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix picks

The model has revealed its win prediction and is also targeting two massive longshots going off at +30000 odds to make surprising surges up the 2026 Hungarian GP leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who they are and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the Hungarian Grand Prix 2026, and which stunning longshots charge toward the front? Check out the latest 2026 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 35 Formula 1 winners since 2023, and find out.

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds, contenders

See F1 Hungarian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

(odds via FanDuel subject to change)

Lando Norris +155

Charles Leclerc +230

Lewis Hamilton +380

Kimi Antonelli +470

Oscar Piastri +2200

Max Verstappen +2700

George Russell +3300

Isack Hadjar +8000

Arvid Lindblad +20000

Nico Hulkenberg +30000

Gabriel Bortoleto +30000

Fernando Alonso +50000

Franco Colapinto +50000

Alex Albon +50000

Sergio Perez +50000

Carlos Sainz +50000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Liam Lawson +50000

Valtteri Bottas +50000

Oliver Bearman +50000

Lance Stroll +50000

Pierre Gasly +50000